Gauahar Khan posts pictures from pre-wedding shoot in beautiful sharara set

  • Gauahar Khan recently shared glimpses from her pre-wedding shoot and it was her gorgeous pistachio green sharara set that garnered attention of all the to-be-dulhans. The outfit is worth 2.5 lakh.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:08 AM IST

The acclaimed TV star Gauahar Khan recently got married to Zaid Darbar. Their adorable lockdown love story has been making fans go aww since they first revealed about their relationship. Gauahar made for a beautiful bride and gave ideas to a lot of women who are about to get married. From looking like a ray of sunshine on her Chiksa to turning into a desi doll for her nikah, Gauahar nailed all her wedding looks. The Tandav actor recently shared some images from her pre-wedding shoot as well and saying that she looked like a dream would be an understatement.

What did Gauahar wear for the pre-wedding shoot?

The images that we are talking about show the actor dressed in a pistachio green sharara set. The kurti that featured sheer details on the neck was adorned with extremely fine green and pink embroidery and mirror work. The two colours complimented each other so well and made the outfit a great choice for the shoot. The sharara pants featured similar intricate work all over along with a large ghera. To complete the outfit, Gauahar wore a sheer dupatta with embellishments and a matching pink border.

To accessorise the look, she went with a statement gold maang tikka and teamed it with a pair of matching moon earrings and a large cocktail ring. The actor opted for subtle pink tones for her glam which included mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of bronzer and pink lipstick. To top it off, she tied her hair in a low bun adorned with flowers.

What is the price of the outfit?

The stunning piece is by the Delhi-based designer Reynu Taandon and to add this look to your bridal wear collection, you will have to spend 2,45,000.

Designer Reynu Taandon reveals the price of this outfit on Instagram(Instagram/taandonreynu )
Designer Reynu Taandon reveals the price of this outfit on Instagram(Instagram/taandonreynu )

What did Zaid wear?

He went for an all-black look which included a simple sherwani with beautiful gold work on its neck and the end of the arms teamed with a pair of well-fitted pants. He also wore a brown stole with it to add a royal touch. They make one good-looking couple.

Check out some of the other looks that Gauahar during her wedding functions:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, after dating for a few months.

