Nicole Kidman hits Venice Film Festival in style: From showstopping couture to vintage glam, she’s serving looks. Pics

Nicole Kidman admitted feeling "exposed, vulnerable, and frightened" about presenting her new erotic thriller Babygirl at a Friday afternoon press conference. However, these emotions were nowhere to be seen when she graced the red carpet later that night at the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024. Kidman exuded confidence and elegance in an avant-garde couture creation by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. With a stunning high-fashion look that captivated photographers, press, and fans alike, she truly delivered a high-fashion moment. Let's dive into her glamorous ensemble and gather some style inspiration. (Also read: Kate Middleton’s fashion evolution: Before vs after becoming the royal princess ) Nicole Kidman's glamorous red carpet looks steals spotlight at Venice Film Festival 2024(Instagram/@justjared)

Nicole Kidman stuns in Schiaparelli gown

Nicole, starring in Halina Reijn's highly anticipated erotic thriller Babygirl, stole the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival in a stunning haute couture ensemble from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry's Fall/Winter 2024/25 collection. The look featured a nude organza corset with a daring V neckline, intricately embroidered with black sequins that transitioned into fringes for a dramatic effect. She paired the corset with a sleek, long black velvet skirt that had a sexy slit, revealing her chic black pumps.

Styled by Jason Bolden, Nicole's hair was styled in undone, textured waves, perfectly complementing her glamorous makeup. Her look featured smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a touch of blush, and a light pink lipstick.

Nicole in Bottega Veneta dress

Just a day before, Nicole graced a photocall for her latest film, Babygirl. Embracing vintage elegance, she wore a fitted A-line dress from Bottega Veneta that nodded to '50s style with its puff sleeves and tea-length skirt. The all-black ensemble showcased a refined, metropolitan vibe, fitting for her character's chic persona. She completed her look with white heeled mules and sparkling diamond earrings from Roberto Coin, adding a touch of glamour to her classic, sophisticated style.

Her hairstyle mirrored her character’s look in the film perfectly. In Babygirl, Joanna's long blonde hair is typically styled half-up with soft curls, a notable departure from her pre-brainwash brunette bob. On the red carpet, Kidman showcased a similar hairstyle, enhanced with a bouncy 1950s-era ponytail for added flair.