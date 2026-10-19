Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration

The Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar were nothing short of spectacular. On the eighth day of the festivities, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant joined members of the Reliance family for an evening filled with festive cheer.

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However, what truly caught the keen eyes of fashion enthusiasts was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s stunning ethnic wear. Blending Gujarat’s traditional Bandhani artistry with intricate Indian craftsmanship, their ensembles offered a beautiful tribute to the country’s rich textile heritage. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and uncover some style notes to take inspiration from. (Also read: Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta skip heavy ethnic ensembles for simple pink and ivory kurta looks at Jio’s IPO announcement event. See pics )

Decoding Nita Ambani's rainbow-hued Bandhani saree

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani made a striking statement in a vibrant, rainbow-hued Bandhani-inspired saree that celebrated the richness of Gujarat’s textile traditions. Featuring vivid shades of pink, deep blue, yellow and green, the drape was adorned with intricate traditional motifs and geometric patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani made a striking statement in a vibrant, rainbow-hued Bandhani-inspired saree that celebrated the richness of Gujarat’s textile traditions. Featuring vivid shades of pink, deep blue, yellow and green, the drape was adorned with intricate traditional motifs and geometric patterns. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired it with a heavily embroidered, multicoloured elbow-length blouse featuring mirror work, which echoed the saree’s lively palette and enhanced its festive appeal. Her accessories further elevated the look, with a statement emerald-and-gold necklace featuring pearls, oversized gold jhumkas, traditional gold jewellery and stacks of multicoloured bangles that complemented the saree beautifully.

A traditional red bindi added a classic finishing touch, while her hair was styled in an elegant low bun adorned with fresh pink flowers, lending a touch of traditional charm.

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Radhika Merchant wows in traditional green suit

Radhika Merchant, meanwhile, embraced a rich and elegant colour combination in a deep bottle-green traditional outfit featuring elaborate gold-toned embroidery. The ensemble showcased bold geometric designs and stylised floral motifs, bringing together intricate craftsmanship and a graceful, floor-length silhouette.

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She paired it with a voluminous orange-pink Bandhani-inspired dupatta, detailed with traditional dotted patterns and decorative gold embellishments that added a festive touch. The warm hues of the dupatta created a striking contrast against the deep green outfit, allowing both elements to stand out without competing for attention.

Keeping her styling understated, Radhika opted for elegant statement earrings, a half-up, half-down hairstyle and soft, natural-looking makeup that complemented the richness of her attire.

Standing beside her, Anant Ambani added another pop of colour to the occasion in a bright magenta-pink, full-sleeved kurta.

The fashion takeaway? Traditional prints such as Bandhani, intricate embroidery and thoughtfully balanced colour combinations can lend any festive wardrobe a timeless appeal while celebrating India’s diverse textile heritage.