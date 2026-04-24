Nita Ambani at TIME100 Gala ditches gowns, represents India in a saree and stunning pearl-diamond jewels | PICS

Nita Ambani was among the star-studded guests who attended the TIME100 gala in New York. On the special occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson and the TIME CEO Jessica Sibley unveiled TIME100 NEXT India, marking the first-ever international iteration of the TIME100 Next platform.

Nita Ambani shines at the TIME100 Gala in New York.

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Also Read | Nita Ambani wears meenakari Jamdani tribal lore saree that took 2 years to weave for TIME 100 New York summit. Details

What did Nita Ambani wear for the TIME100 gala?

Upholding the traditions, at the TIME100 red carpet, Nita Ambani chose a beautiful handwoven saree crafted by Indian artisans rather than a designer gown from a foreign brand. She paired it well with statement jewellery from her own personal collection. The pictures were shared by Swadesh on Instagram on April 24.

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{{^usCountry}} The handloom saree features intricate floral designs done in aqua blue, pink and golden shades on a black base. The broad golden brocade borders the silk fabric, and the heavy work on the pallu enhances the beauty of the six yards, which she draped elegantly in the traditional style: with the pallu falling off the shoulder and the pleats neatly arranged on the front. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The handloom saree features intricate floral designs done in aqua blue, pink and golden shades on a black base. The broad golden brocade borders the silk fabric, and the heavy work on the pallu enhances the beauty of the six yards, which she draped elegantly in the traditional style: with the pallu falling off the shoulder and the pleats neatly arranged on the front. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani chose an equally unique blouse to pair with the elegant handcrafted saree. It features intricate, colourful thread embroidery on black fabric, enhanced by a wide boat neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped length. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani chose an equally unique blouse to pair with the elegant handcrafted saree. It features intricate, colourful thread embroidery on black fabric, enhanced by a wide boat neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped length. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the jewellery, Nita Ambani chose statement pieces from her own collection, including a multi-strand pearl necklace with Kundan work in the centre, dangling pearl earrings set with precious diamonds, diamond-encrusted bracelets, and a statement ring for the finishing touch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the jewellery, Nita Ambani chose statement pieces from her own collection, including a multi-strand pearl necklace with Kundan work in the centre, dangling pearl earrings set with precious diamonds, diamond-encrusted bracelets, and a statement ring for the finishing touch. {{/usCountry}}

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As for the glam, she chose darkened brows, a black bindi, subtle smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, a thick coat of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. Lastly, side-parted, wavy, loose tresses rounded off the traditional look.

At the TIME100 Gala

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During the red carpet photocall, Nita Ambani was asked how she feels being surrounded by all the influential people on the list. To which she said, “I'm just so excited to be here representing India amongst these global leaders who are bringing in so much positive change.” She further added, “I think the world needs, at this moment, global leadership that represents hope, optimism, and noble leadership more than ever before.”

Meanwhile, according to Swadesh, TIME100 NEXT India will recognise 100 emerging leaders from India and global Indians across arts, science, business, sports, and advocacy—individuals whose ideas and work are shaping the future of India and influencing the world beyond it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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