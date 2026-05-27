Banarasi brocade to Indian mulberry silk: Nita Ambani's best saree looks from 2026 so far

Nita Ambani has steadily cemented herself as a champion of Indian crafts. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is often seen in beautifully crafted traditional drapes by designers and craftspersons originating from India, which she then promotes on the global stage. Her various appearances this year, be it the TIME100 gala or the Venice Biennale, are proof enough. So, here's a look at some of Nita Ambani's standout sartorial moments from 2026, so far:

Nita Ambani's best saree looks from 2026.

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Also Read | Nita Ambani channels simplicity and elegance with her dress at special ESA match day. See video

The TIME100 gala saree

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{{^usCountry}} For the TIME100 gala she attended last month, Nita Ambani wore a bespoke handwoven Banarasi saree from Swadesh, paired with a handcrafted blouse by Manish Malhotra. As unique as her drape was, she complemented it with jewels rooted in rarity and artistry: a 101-carat pinkish-brown old-mine rose-cut pear diamond from a storied Indian Nizami lineage, and set in six rows of Basra pearls. The Banarasi brocade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the TIME100 gala she attended last month, Nita Ambani wore a bespoke handwoven Banarasi saree from Swadesh, paired with a handcrafted blouse by Manish Malhotra. As unique as her drape was, she complemented it with jewels rooted in rarity and artistry: a 101-carat pinkish-brown old-mine rose-cut pear diamond from a storied Indian Nizami lineage, and set in six rows of Basra pearls. The Banarasi brocade {{/usCountry}}

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At a celebratory dinner honouring the historic return of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale earlier this month, Nita Ambani dazzled in a handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months. She paired it with a delicately structured gold Chantilly lace blouse designed by Manish Malhotra and a statement masterpiece, the “Ratna Rivière” necklace. The neckpiece features an extraordinary combination of Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds sourced from her private collection.

The tribal art saree

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For the TIME100 Summit in New York, Nita Ambanionce again championed Indian craft on the global stage: she wore a tribal-lore Jamdani masterpiece woven over 24 months by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal. Featuring intricate meenakari Jamdani and tribal motifs, the saree was paired with a jaali blouse, a pearl necklace, and emerald-diamond-encrusted earrings.

The Ram saree

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This simple drape is the Reliance Foundation chairperson's tribute to Odisha's timeless craftsmanship. It is an exquisite Ikat saree in earthy hues, crafted in the state by Swadesh weaver Shri Harishankar Meher. It took the master artisan two years to create; it is woven in the traditional bandha technique using natural dyes and features a Ram Shila-inspired mosaic, with “Ram” inscribed across multiple languages.

The Indian mulberry silk

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This regal purple Banarasi saree was handcrafted in pure Indian mulberry silk featuring an opulent jangla jaal with intricate floral motifs woven in real zari. The saree is handwoven by master weavers Shri Amresh Kushwaha and his daughter, Angika Kushwaha, and took four months to complete. A delicate blue-wash Chantilly lace blouse by Anamika Khanna, embellished with zardozi floral appliqués and fine pearl detailing, completed the look.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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