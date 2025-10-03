Nita Ambani dances to Falguni Pathak song in stunning rani pink kurta look at grand Navratri dandiya celebration. Watch

Nita Ambani knows how to make every celebration a fashionable affair, and Navratri was no exception. The philanthropist and businesswoman hosted the grand Dandiya Festival at Jio World Convention Centre on October 2, and her look was nothing short of stunning. Nita Ambani shines at dandiya festival in stunning rani pink kurta set.

Swapping her signature sarees for a vibrant kurta set, she embraced the festive spirit in full swing as she danced to the tunes of singer Falguni Pathak. Let's break down her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani's stunning Navratri 2025 look in Banarasi lehenga, diamond jewels features all ‘9 colours of Goddess Durga’ )

Nita Ambani rocks stunning pink kurta set

Nita wore a stunning rani pink kurta set from designer Sangeeta Kilachand's collection. The ensemble featured intricate marodi embroidery from Kutch, accentuated with golden and black sequins.

The straight-line kurta, detailed with delicate zari and sequin work on the neckline and finished with contrasting black lace at the hem, created the perfect silhouette. She styled it with matching straight-fit pants adorned with pink and gold woven motifs, keeping the look coordinated yet statement-worthy.

The heavily embroidered dupatta showcases a mix of geometric patterns, golden floral zari, and traditional peacock motifs in navy blue panels. Draped neatly on the side, it added just the right touch of festive glamour.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita Ambani's festive look and not mentioning her opulent jewels would be impossible. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of sterling silver earrings embellished with white kundan and emeralds that gracefully extended to her shoulders. A statement ring, a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist, and a pair of silver juttis added the perfect traditional finishing touch to her ensemble.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmering eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly kohled eyes, and well-defined brows. Softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lip completed the look. With her luscious locks styled in a chic braided hairdo, and gentle curls framing her face, she exudes pure glamour.