Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner

At a celebratory dinner honouring the historic return of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Nita Ambani once again brought global attention to India’s rich textile heritage and craftsmanship with a meticulously curated traditional ensemble that beautifully blended heritage and high fashion.

Nita Ambani showcases India's craftsmanship at Venice Biennale with regal ensemble. (Instagram)

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For the special evening, she wore a regal Banarasi brocade Kaduwa saree, handwoven over five months by master artisans using time-honoured weaving techniques that reflect the depth of India’s textile legacy. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in rich purple saree with bright red blouse, but all eyes are on her dazzling diamond jewellery. Pics )

Nita Ambani shines at Venice Biennale in Banarasi saree

The saree’s intricate detailing and rich texture highlighted the precision and patience of traditional craftsmanship. She paired it with a delicately structured gold Chantilly lace blouse designed by Manish Malhotra, featuring a soft cowl-back silhouette that added a contemporary, fluid elegance to the otherwise heritage-driven look.

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{{^usCountry}} The ensemble was further elevated with a statement jewellery masterpiece, the “Ratna Rivière” necklace, created by renowned jewellery house Kantilal Chhotalab. Personally curated by her, the piece features an extraordinary combination of Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds sourced from her private collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble was further elevated with a statement jewellery masterpiece, the “Ratna Rivière” necklace, created by renowned jewellery house Kantilal Chhotalab. Personally curated by her, the piece features an extraordinary combination of Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds sourced from her private collection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Designed in the classic rivière style, the necklace forms a continuous cascade of perfectly matched gemstones, symbolising both movement and timeless luxury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed in the classic rivière style, the necklace forms a continuous cascade of perfectly matched gemstones, symbolising both movement and timeless luxury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About her luxe jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About her luxe jewels {{/usCountry}}

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Every stone in the creation was carefully selected, studied, and in some cases recut over an extended period to achieve perfect harmony in scale, proportion, and brilliance. The design also extends into asymmetrical earrings, each crafted with a distinct combination of gemstones, reflecting a bold yet refined departure from traditional symmetry and celebrating individuality in high jewellery design.

Adding a deeper cultural touch, she carried a traditional temple-inspired hand-carved clutch embellished with gold and rubies, further anchoring the look in Indian artistic heritage.

More than just an ensemble, Nita's appearance stood as a powerful tribute to India’s craftsmanship, weaving together textiles, jewellery, and artistry into a unified narrative of cultural pride, global elegance, and timeless sophistication.

About Nita Ambani

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Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. Married to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the couple is parents to Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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