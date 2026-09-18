Nita Ambani dazzles in unique Ganpati necklace, emerald saree at Antilia photoshoot: Decoding her Ganesh Chaturthi style

If you thought the Ambani Ganpati Visarjan would be just another grand celebration, Nita Ambani proved otherwise. On September 15, 2026, as the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha from Antilia, she delivered one of the most talked-about festive looks of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 from her balcony as she posed for photos against Antilia's golden twilight skyline. Also read | Nita Ambani looks regal in green silk saree and gajra for Ganpati visarjan, Radhika Merchant picks a pretty pink kurta

Like always, Nita Ambani's saree was beautiful

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She was draped in a rich green saree featuring delicate silver weaving scattered across the body and a matching ornate border that caught the evening light perfectly. The businesswoman, philanthropist, and chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, exuded timeless royalty.

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Can we take a moment to talk about that necklace?

{{^usCountry}} The real showstopper of her Antilia photoshoot was the jewellery. Nita Ambani paired the saree with a dramatic necklace crafted from diamonds and oversized emeralds. At the very centre sat a sculpted emerald pendant, artfully carved in the likeness of Lord Ganesha himself, set into the gemstone, surrounded by elaborate diamond work that made the idol glow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The real showstopper of her Antilia photoshoot was the jewellery. Nita Ambani paired the saree with a dramatic necklace crafted from diamonds and oversized emeralds. At the very centre sat a sculpted emerald pendant, artfully carved in the likeness of Lord Ganesha himself, set into the gemstone, surrounded by elaborate diamond work that made the idol glow. {{/usCountry}}

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She finished the ensemble with matching emerald drop earrings, green glass bangles stacked with diamond kadas, and a sleek low bun adorned with white gajra. Every detail felt intentional and devotional – and that’s the thread that tied her entire Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wardrobe together.

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Inside her Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 wardrobe

For Nita Ambani, festive dressing goes beyond designer sarees and traditional jewellery – it is a wearable tribute to faith. Throughout her appearances during this Ganesh Chaturthi, she consistently featured Ganpati motifs in her looks.

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Rather than treating devotional elements as mere accessories, she turned heirloom diamonds and emeralds into art with carved gemstone idols. Her festive blouses featured intricate zardozi and hand-painted pichwai medallions portraying Lord Ganesha. Think antique charms and embroidered motifs placed close to her heart. It’s devotion you can actually wear.

The emerald saree was just one highlight. For the main Antilia Cha Raja Ganpati Darshan earlier in the week, she stepped out in a vibrant dual-toned drape blending fiery orange, fuchsia, and magenta that looked like pure festive energy. To elevate the multi-coloured saree, she wore a bib-style necklace that spanned across her shoulders, assembled with antique gold, pearls, uncut diamonds, and rubies. Paired with statement kadas, a traditional braid, and an ornate potli bag, the look celebrated Indian craftsmanship as much as it celebrated deep-rooted devotion.

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