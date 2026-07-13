Nita Ambani's exquisite pink Banarasi silk saree pays tribute to Varanasi's Gulab Holi, took over two months to weave

Another day, another stunning saree moment by Nita Ambani. The Reliance Foundation chairperson never fails to impress with her ethnic style, often stepping out in exquisite handwoven saris paired with opulent jewellery. Her latest appearance was no exception. For the Fortune Most Powerful Women event, Nita chose a breathtaking Tanchoi Banarasi silk saree from Swadesh, serving timeless elegance and plenty of fashion inspiration. Let's decode her look and take some notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look )

Nita Ambani's blush pink Banarasi saree is a tribute to Varanasi

Nita Ambani shines in handwoven Tanchoi Banarasi saree at Fortune Women Event. (Instagram/@swadesh_online)

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Nita looked regal in a luminous blush pink Tanchoi Banarasi silk saree inspired by the Gulab Holi celebrations of Varanasi, where fragrant rose petals fill the air in a celebration of devotion and joy. The soft pink colour palette beautifully captured the romance and serenity associated with the sacred city's iconic festival.

The six-yard drape featured an intricate all-over floral jaal, delicately highlighted with elegantly woven floral buttas in soft ivory and antique gold. The detailed motifs lent the saree a rich texture and a luminous sheen, hallmarks of the celebrated Tanchoi weave, a near-reversible weaving technique admired for its refined finish and luxurious feel.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to its exclusivity, the saree was handwoven over two months by master artisans Arushi Lohia and Krishna Lohia, making it not just a garment but a celebration of Banaras' centuries-old weaving heritage and exceptional craftsmanship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to its exclusivity, the saree was handwoven over two months by master artisans Arushi Lohia and Krishna Lohia, making it not just a garment but a celebration of Banaras' centuries-old weaving heritage and exceptional craftsmanship. {{/usCountry}}

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Staying true to her signature understated elegance, Nita paired the statement saree with a matching blush pink elbow-sleeved blouse featuring a classic square neckline. The monochrome styling allowed the intricate weave and floral motifs to take centre stage.

How she styled her look

She accessorised with sophisticated diamond jewellery, including floral stud earrings, a delicate heart-shaped diamond pendant, a tennis bracelet, a statement ring and a luxury watch. The jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble.

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For her beauty look, Nita opted for soft, natural glam. She wore a radiant base, softly defined eyes with eyeliner and mascara, subtle pink lips and a hint of blush. A tiny red bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair was neatly parted down the centre and styled into a sleek low bun adorned with fresh flowers, perfectly complementing the timeless appeal of the Banarasi weave.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a board member of Reliance Industries. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children—Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.