Nita Ambani glitters in diamond jewels and traditional saree during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Watch

The Ambani family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with fervour this week. The snippets from the festivities were shared on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Ritika Kadam, also revealing the stunning traditional ensemble Nita Ambani wore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Inside Shark Tank's Namita Thapar's stay at luxurious Falaknuma Palace: World's longest dining table to grand interiors

While Ritika did Nita Ambani's hairdo for the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, famed celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor did her makeup. Let's decode the attire and her glam for taking inspiration the next time you are celebrating with your loved ones:

Nita Ambani's Janmashtami celebrations

Ritika shared the Instagram Reel on September 5 with the caption, “Janmashtami Celebrations 🩵🙏🏻 Here to celebrate the most beautiful day ~ with Mrs Nita Ambani looking ethereal at the core of it all.” The video shows the Reliance Foundation chairperson worshipping Lord Krishna, performing Puja, and showcasing her stunning traditional look.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The glittering diamonds and saree

{{^usCountry}} The gorgeous bandhani saree Nita Ambani wore comes in a gorgeous aqua-blue hue, elevated by intricate gold-zari embroidery with pink highlights. The broad golden thread-embroidered border, the delicate bandhani print, and multi-coloured tassels in shades of pink, blue and green elevate the beauty of the nine yards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gorgeous bandhani saree Nita Ambani wore comes in a gorgeous aqua-blue hue, elevated by intricate gold-zari embroidery with pink highlights. The broad golden thread-embroidered border, the delicate bandhani print, and multi-coloured tassels in shades of pink, blue and green elevate the beauty of the nine yards. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nita Ambani further elevated the attire's mood by pairing it with an aqua-blue blouse featuring a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, intricate gold patti embroidery, gold zari work, and sequin embellishments. The final touch was the draping, for which she opted for the traditional Gujarati drape silhouette.

Known for her infamous jewellery — from emeralds and rubies to diamonds — Nita picked a diamond hair accessory from her personal collection, adorned with priceless pink diamonds. She matched the neckpiece with matching earrings, bangles, and statement rings.

Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted bun adorned with pink florals, she rounded out the glam with dark kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

About Nita Ambani

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and the first Indian to be elected an Honorary Trustee of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

She is married to industrialist Mukesh Ambani; the couple is the parent of Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.