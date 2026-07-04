Nita Ambani proves contrasting pink and purple are a match made in fashion heaven with her stunning silk saree look

When it comes to acing the timeless elegance of six yards, no one does it quite like Nita Ambani. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation has consistently proven that her love for exquisite sarees is unmatched, serving one stunning ethnic fashion moment after another.

Nita Ambani stuns in a regal purple and pink silk saree as she receives AAPI Humanitarian Award. (Instagram)

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Most recently, she was honoured with the AAPI Humanitarian Award at a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI). For the prestigious occasion, she once again turned heads in a breathtaking saree that celebrated India's rich textile heritage with a striking play of contrasting pink and purple hues. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Lucknow's Chikankari heritage in a handcrafted muave saree that took a year to create. See pics )

Nita Ambani shines in regal saree

Nita chose a regal purple silk saree from Swadesh, pairing it with a vibrant pink blouse that beautifully showcased the enduring appeal of handcrafted Indian weaves. The rich purple drape was elevated by a bold pink border and pallu, creating a sophisticated contrast that instantly caught the eye.

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{{^usCountry}} Delicate floral embroidery in vivid green and antique gold threads adorned the borders and appeared as scattered motifs across the saree, lending it depth, texture, and an unmistakably luxurious charm. Inspired by traditional Indian floral patterns, the intricate embroidery added a graceful, artisanal touch to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delicate floral embroidery in vivid green and antique gold threads adorned the borders and appeared as scattered motifs across the saree, lending it depth, texture, and an unmistakably luxurious charm. Inspired by traditional Indian floral patterns, the intricate embroidery added a graceful, artisanal touch to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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The border was further enhanced with pops of bright pink and subtle green detailing, bringing vibrancy to the look while maintaining its refined elegance. Woven motifs dispersed across the fabric enriched its handcrafted aesthetic, reflecting the meticulous artistry synonymous with Indian textiles. Complementing the drape was a striking fuchsia-pink blouse featuring short sleeves and a classic neckline.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewellery would be impossible. She elevated the ensemble with a statement emerald-green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a striking statement ring that added just the right amount of glamour.

Her makeup was kept elegant yet refined, featuring winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly flushed cheeks, and a rosy pink lipstick. Completing the look, she left her luscious tresses loose in a side parting, adding a touch of sophistication to the regal ensemble.

About Nita Ambani

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Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a board member of Reliance Industries. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children—Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.