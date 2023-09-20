Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta Ambani: What Ambani women wore for Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia

The Ambani family - Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant - hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi bash at their residence, Antilia in Mumbai. Many big names were in attendance at the party, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Aishwarya Rai, among others. While Bollywood celebrities stole the show with their stunning ethnic looks, the Ambani women's traditional outfits became the talk of the town. Scroll through to see what Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore for the star-studded bash.

What the Ambani women wore for Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia

What Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta Ambani wore for Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in a Kanjeevaram silk saree for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. The paparazzi clicked her with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta Ambani and shared the snippets on social media. The clicks show Nita Ambani in a deep green and bronze gold saree. The six yards feature a floral embroidered patti border and intricate brocade work. She matched the drape with a matching deep green blouse, a heavy Kundan necklace, jhumki adorned bangles, statement earrings, a ring, high heels, a centre-parted bun, sindoor, a dainty black bindi, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, and minimal glam.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant brought the glitz and glamour to Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash in a Manish Malhotra signature sequinned saree. Radhika draped herself in a blush pink-coloured six yards decorated with glittering sequin embellishments and tassel adornments on the pallu. She wore it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and cropped silhouette. A choker necklace, statement jhumkis, a dainty bindi, bracelets, rings, a messy bun, kohl-lined eyes, glossy lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes rounded it off.

Shloka Mehta Ambani

Shloka Mehta Ambani complemented Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a mehendi green silk saree decorated in multi-coloured floral patterns and a broad bronze-coloured border. She wore it with a matching silk blouse, emerald ring, ornate bracelets, an emerald necklace, matching earrings, open locks, and striking glam picks.

What do you think of their ethnic looks?