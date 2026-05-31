Nita Ambani shines in a simple silk saree, elegant pearl necklace as she meets with kids at Reliance Foundation Hospital

A video of Nita Ambani during her visit to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital was shared on Instagram on May 30. The clip celebrates the hospital being ranked India's number 1 Critical Care Hospital in a 2026 survey. In the footage, the Reliance Foundation chairperson is seen in a simple yet elegant green silk saree.

Nita Ambani visits the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

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Nita Ambani, known for her elegant ethnic wear, paired this drape with a matching blouse and exquisite jewels from her personal collection. Let's decode her ensemble and how she styled it:

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani's pastel mint green silk saree features intricate floral brocade embroidery and broad patti borders. She wore the six yards elegantly in traditional style, draping the pallu on her shoulder and letting it fall in a floor-grazing length. The neatly arranged front pleats enhance the overall appearance of the garment.

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{{^usCountry}} She styled the ethnic attire with a matching green silk blouse crafted from a plain, solid fabric. It features a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She styled the ethnic attire with a matching green silk blouse crafted from a plain, solid fabric. It features a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. The jewels {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is impossible to discuss Nita Ambani's fashionable looks without highlighting her exquisite jewellery. As chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she boasts an enviable collection of rare and stunning pieces, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and more. In the video, she chose a simple, elegant multi-strand pearl necklace that beautifully enhanced her saree look without overpowering it. A pair of diamond earrings completed her outfit perfectly. The glam and hair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is impossible to discuss Nita Ambani's fashionable looks without highlighting her exquisite jewellery. As chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she boasts an enviable collection of rare and stunning pieces, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and more. In the video, she chose a simple, elegant multi-strand pearl necklace that beautifully enhanced her saree look without overpowering it. A pair of diamond earrings completed her outfit perfectly. The glam and hair {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, for her hair, she left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with perfect blowouts, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dainty bindi, a glossy caramel-brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and the first Indian to be elected an Honorary Trustee of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

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She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani's partner is Shloka Mehta, her youngest, Anant Ambani, is married to Radhika Merchant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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