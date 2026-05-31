Nita Ambani shines in a simple silk saree, elegant pearl necklace as she meets with kids at Reliance Foundation Hospital
Nita Ambani visited Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and met with kids. Dressed in a green silk saree, she showcased her elegant style with exquisite jewels.
A video of Nita Ambani during her visit to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital was shared on Instagram on May 30. The clip celebrates the hospital being ranked India's number 1 Critical Care Hospital in a 2026 survey. In the footage, the Reliance Foundation chairperson is seen in a simple yet elegant green silk saree.
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Nita Ambani, known for her elegant ethnic wear, paired this drape with a matching blouse and exquisite jewels from her personal collection. Let's decode her ensemble and how she styled it:
What did Nita Ambani wear?
Nita Ambani's pastel mint green silk saree features intricate floral brocade embroidery and broad patti borders. She wore the six yards elegantly in traditional style, draping the pallu on her shoulder and letting it fall in a floor-grazing length. The neatly arranged front pleats enhance the overall appearance of the garment.
She styled the ethnic attire with a matching green silk blouse crafted from a plain, solid fabric. It features a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
She styled the ethnic attire with a matching green silk blouse crafted from a plain, solid fabric. It features a bateau neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.
The jewels{{/usCountry}}
It is impossible to discuss Nita Ambani's fashionable looks without highlighting her exquisite jewellery. As chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she boasts an enviable collection of rare and stunning pieces, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and more. In the video, she chose a simple, elegant multi-strand pearl necklace that beautifully enhanced her saree look without overpowering it. A pair of diamond earrings completed her outfit perfectly.
The glam and hair{{/usCountry}}
It is impossible to discuss Nita Ambani's fashionable looks without highlighting her exquisite jewellery. As chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she boasts an enviable collection of rare and stunning pieces, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and more. In the video, she chose a simple, elegant multi-strand pearl necklace that beautifully enhanced her saree look without overpowering it. A pair of diamond earrings completed her outfit perfectly.
The glam and hair{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, for her hair, she left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with perfect blowouts, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dainty bindi, a glossy caramel-brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes.
Who is Nita Ambani?
Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and the first Indian to be elected an Honorary Trustee of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. While Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani's partner is Shloka Mehta, her youngest, Anant Ambani, is married to Radhika Merchant.
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