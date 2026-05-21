Bella Hadid wears a see-through dress to Cannes featuring 22,160 hours of embroidery work done by 130 artisans

Would it even be the Cannes Film Festival without a Bella Hadid sighting? Bella has always been Cannes royalty! The supermodel's appearance on the red carpet at the international film festival is a masterclass in fashion and elegance. Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS) Also Read | Mouni Roy brings India to Cannes with a chic gown featuring patola embroidery that took 300 hours to make After making heads turn in a custom white strapless Prada gown, Bella made another appearance at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 to attend the screening of the film La Bataille de Gaulle: L'age de fer (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron). For the occasion, she chose a white lace Schiaparelli dress. Schiaparelli for Cannes

For her second appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Bella slipped into a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The ensemble was custom-designed for the supermodel by the luxury fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry. According to the Instagram page of the Italian couture house, the dress required 22,160 hours of embroidery and the expertise of 130 artisans. The ivory gown is entirely crafted in trompe-l’œil lace embroidery, made with cords and anchor threads, with a dramatic plunging neckline and atiered mermaid train. The risqué theatrical neckline, secured by a black brooch, adds a touch of elegance and movie star vibe to the ensemble. Meanwhile, the full-length sleeves, frilled hem, and figure-hugging silhouette make the trompe-l’œil lace embroidery stand out. The standout detail of the dress is the back, where it closes into a corseted back with a statement black satin bow. A short train at the back creates a touch of feminine elegance.

Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of La Bataille de Gaulle: L'age de fer. (AFP)