Bella Hadid serves soft-girl glamour at Cannes in a romantic blush pink open-back ensemble

Bella Hadid's look radiates quiet luxury, Riviera chic meets effortless off-duty glamour. Everything she styled feels intentionally understated, breathable and expensive without trying too hard. The soft neutral palette against the ocean backdrop creates a very South of France summer energy. She opted for a flowy asymmetric midi dress with a soft romantic structure. The hemline is high-low, shorter in the front and longer toward the back, which adds movement while walking.

American supermodel Bella Hadid makes a stunning arrival in Cannes by boat at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. She channels effortless French Riviera glamour in a blush pink midi dress and tote bag. Let’s decode her look that sets the internet ablaze.

Her silhouette skims the body rather than clinging to it, which enhances the relaxed elegance. The muted colour palette keeps the outfit soft and sophisticated instead of overtly glamorous. It complements sun-kissed skin tones beautifully and works perfectly for daytime coastal fashion.

Accessories and makeup She opted for an oversized woven raffia tote bag with strong resort wear energy. The structured shape balances the softness of the dress. Her nude, minimal heeled sandals and open-toe silhouette with slim straps subtly elevate the outfit without competing with the dress or bag.

Her oversized dark-tinted sunglasses with a softly rounded rectangular shape give a very celebrity off-duty styling vibe, adding mystery and polish to her look, while balancing the softness of the dress. She kept the jewellery minimal and delicate. Her hair is messy, soft updo with loose flyaways, with relaxed, undone texture that creates effortless glamour. The makeup appears extremely soft and minimal with a glowy skin finish, light bronze, nude pink lips, soft eye definition, and natural brows.