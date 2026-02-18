Golf Glance: Riviera welcomes PGA Tour year after fires; LPGA tees off 'Asia swing'

The PGA Tour returns to one of its most iconic venues at Riviera Country Club, while the LPGA Tour tees off its "Asia Swing" and the DP World Tour hits Kenya.

PGA TOUR THIS WEEK: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 19-22 Course: The Riviera Country Club Purse: $20M Defending Champion: Ludvig Aberg FedEx Cup Leader: Chris Gotterup HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. ET ; Saturday: 1-3 p.m. , 3-7 p.m. ; Sunday: 1-3 p.m. , 3-6:30 p.m. Streaming : Thursday-Friday: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET; Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. X: @theGenesisInv NOTES: This is the 100-year anniversary of the event, which returns to Riviera after being moved to Torrey Pines in San Diego last year due to the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfires. ... The second of eight signature events in 2026 features an elevated purse and 700 FedEx Cup points available. It's one of only three signature events to include a 36-hole cut to the low 50 players and ties along with any players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead. ... Tournament host Tiger Woods selected Sahith Theegala as his Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the field. The other sponsor exemptions are Tony Finau, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Adam Scott. ... Woods is one of four eligible players not competing this week along with Justin Thomas , Sungjae Im and Chris Kirk. ... The 72-player field includes 27 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. ... Riviera will play host to this year's U.S. Women's Open as well as the men's and women's golf competitions in the 2028 Summer Olympics. ... Lanny Wadkins holds the tournament scoring record of 264 set in 1985. BEST BETS: Scottie Scheffler has won seven of his past 16 worldwide starts. He has also tied Tiger Woods as the only players to post eight consecutive top-4 finishes on the PGA Tour in the modern era. ... Rory McIlroy is coming off a T14 at Pebble Beach following a T3 and T33 on the DP World Tour to begin 2026. ... Xander Schauffele showed signs of finding his form with a T19 last week and is a San Diego native who typically plays well in California. ... 2024 Genesis winner Hideki Matsuyama has followed up his Hero World Challenge victory with four consecutive finishes of T13 or better to begin 2026. ... Tommy Fleetwood has improved his finishing position in each of his previous five appearances in the event. ... Collin Morikawa broke his 46-event drought at Pebble Beach and is a California native with a pair of top-10s at Riviera. ... Chris Gotterup is already a multiple-time winner this year Last Tournament: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Next Tournament: Cognizant Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Feb. 26-March 1

LPGA TOUR THIS WEEK: Honda LPGA Thailand, Pattaya, Chonburi, Feb. 19-22 Course: Siam Country Club, Old Course Purse: $1.8M Defending Champion: Angel Yin Race to the CME Globe Leader: Nelly Korda HOW TO WATCH TV: Wednesday-Thursday: 10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET ; Friday-Saturday: 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. X: NOTES: Yin birdied the 72nd hole last year to beat Akie Iwai by one stroke while setting the tournament scoring record of 28-under-par. ... The tournament dates back to 2006, and is the first leg of the three-event Asia swing that also includes stops in Singapore and China before the tour returns to the United States for the Ford Championship in Arizona March 26-29. ... Korda is skipping the Asia swing for the third consecutive year, but the field does include World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul. Former major champion Danielle Kang, who has fallen to No. 634 in the world, is in the field on a sponsor exemption. ... This week's field includes eight players from Thailand. Last Tournament: Tournament of Champions Next Tournament: HSBC Women's World Championship, Singapore, Feb. 26-March 1

DP WORLD TOUR THIS WEEK: Kenya Open, Nairobi, Feb. 19-22 Course: Karen Country Club Purse: $2.75M Defending Champion: Jacques Kruyswijk Race to Dubai Leader: Patrick Reed HOW TO WATCH TV: Thursday-Friday: 5-10 a.m. ET; Saturday: 4:30-9:30 a.m.; Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. X: @DPWorldTour NOTES: The event returns to the Karen Country Club for the first time in five years. ... This is the fifth of seven events on the tour's International Swing, with the final three all taking place in Africa. The winner of the International Swing will earn a $200,000 bonus and a spot in the Scottish Open if not otherwise exempt. ... Nigerian Francis Epe will make his DP World Tour debut after the 37-year-old won the CIO Golf Classic in November. ... Kruyswijk will play in a featured group alongside fellow South African Thriston Lawrence and Freddy Schott for the first two rounds. Lawrence is the only top-100 player in the field. ... The 144-player field includes 17 Kenyans, five of whom are amateurs. Last Tournament: Qatar Masters Next Tournament: South African Open Championship, Stellenbosch, South Africa, Feb. 26-March 1

LIV GOLF LEAGUE THIS WEEK: OFF. 2026 Season Leaders: Individual: Jon Rahm; Team: Ripper GC Last Event: LIV Golf Adelaide Next Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong, -8

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS THIS WEEK: OFF. Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink Next Tournament: James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Boca Raton, Fla., -8

