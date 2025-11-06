Bella Hadid opts for 2-tone pumps and leather jacket as she steps out at San Vicente Bungalows

Bella Hadid turned heads at the San Vicente Bungalows as she stepped out donning a dual-tone outfit. The model made a fashion statement as she opted for a yellow embroidered pencil skirt with a brown jacket with oversized sleeves. She completed her look by carrying a red leather shoulder bag and vintage sunglasses. The runway star struck a balance between the casual and aesthetic while also taking inspiration from boho fashion for her ensemble. US model Bella Hadid presents a creation by Saint Laurent for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)(AFP)

To add more glam to her look, Hadid accessorized with a golden chain, stud earrings, and a ring. Her hair thrown back in a messy bun brought in the chicness, while it also let the puffed sleeves have their moment.

Colors of spring 2026

Ahead of Bella Hadid’s fashion moment on Tuesday (November 4), yellow and brown were mentioned as the dominating colors at the Spring 2026 Circuit, as per Marie Claire, where many designers showcased their pieces in a similar palette. Though Hadid was not the one walking the runway, she took notes of the color combinations and tones that would serve in the coming times.

Apart from her outfits, Hadid’s satchel too had a story to tell. The model introduced a new tint of bag, burgundy, to go along with her ensemble. Even though the bag is in a completely different tone, it appears unified and simply complements the look.

Meanwhile, as Hadid dons the brown leather jacket with such grace, she showcases the return of the trend. The waist belt, attached to the jacket, and the footwear were the focal points of her ensemble, and they became the talk of the town.

Bella Hadid’s fashion moments

Hadid’s head-turning fashion moment came following the celebration of her 29th birthday. Over the years, the supermodel has served some gorgeous looks, be it during her Met Gala moments or fashion week appearances. She recently walked the runway for Victoria's Secret in two stunning looks.