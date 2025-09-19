Bella Hadid's hospital photos raise alarm among fans: All you must know about Lyme disease

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently posted a series of concerning photos from what looked like a hospital or recovery area. The images showed her in a weak state, but included small comforts like coffee, flowers, and sunsets. Her caption, "I’m sorry I always go MIA, I love you guys," led to speculation about a possible relapse in her battle with Lyme disease. Bella Hadid's Lyme disease revelation: Why she goes MIA and the truth behind her health struggles(INSTAGRAM)

Bella Hadid has earlier talked openly about her over ten-year struggle with Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection that affects many people in different ways. She was diagnosed in 2012. Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid, and her brother Anwar, also deal with the same challenges.

In an emotional post about seeing Bella suffer this disease, Yolando wrote on Instagram: “The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

Calling her daughter a “relentless and courageous warrior”, she further wrote: “No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced… I am so proud of the fighter that you are. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together.”

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is an infection caused by a germ called Borrelia burgdorferi. People get it when they are bitten by an infected black-legged tick, also known as a deer tick. "If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to various parts of the body, including the joints, heart, and nervous system, resulting in a range of troubling symptoms", Dr RR Dutta, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Paras Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

Key points to remember:

Bacterium: Borrelia burgdorferi Transmission: "Bite from an infected black-legged tick", shares the physician. Complications: Can spread if untreated

Common symptoms of Lyme disease

Lyme disease symptoms can be mild or severe, and they might not show up right after a tick bite. "Many of these symptoms can be concerning and seriously impact a person's quality of life", explains Dr Dutta.

Initial symptoms:

Muscle aches and headaches

Fatigue, fever, and chills

Bull’s-eye rash (a hallmark sign)

Advanced symptoms:

Swollen and painful joints

Neurological issues: Facial paralysis, tingling sensations, and memory loss

What are the causes and risk factors of Lyme disease?

Understanding the risks and causes of Lyme disease is important for prevention.

Risk factors include:

Spending time outdoors, particularly in tall grass or wooded areas

Wearing non-repellent or non-tick-proof clothing

Failing to check for ticks after outdoor activities

Not removing ticks promptly when found

Preventative measures, such as wearing protective clothing and using repellent, can lower the risk of contracting this disease.

Treatment options for Lyme disease

For those diagnosed with Lyme disease, timely and effective treatment can make a difference. However, treatment does not guarantee complete relief from symptoms, as some individuals continue to experience long-lasting effects.

Common treatments include:

Oral antibiotics: Amoxicillin or doxycycline are typically the first line of defence.

Amoxicillin or doxycycline are typically the first line of defence. Intravenous antibiotics: "In more severe cases, these may be required", warns the Internal Medicine Specialist.

"In more severe cases, these may be required", warns the Internal Medicine Specialist. Symptomatic management: Physical therapy, supportive care, and pain relief methods can help manage ongoing symptoms.

FAQs about Lyme disease

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is an infection caused by a germ called Borrelia burgdorferi. You can get it from the bite of an infected black-legged tick.

What are the common symptoms of Lyme disease?

Common symptoms include muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, chills, a distinctive bull's-eye rash, and swollen joints. If the illness gets worse, it may lead to neurological problems.

What causes Lyme disease?

You can get it mainly by being bitten by an infected black-legged tick. These ticks are often found in grassy or wooded areas.

What are the risk factors for Lyme disease?

You can increase your risk of tick bites by spending time outdoors without wearing the proper clothing or using repellents. It’s also important to check for ticks after you finish your outdoor activities.

How is Lyme Disease treated?

For milder cases, treatment usually involves taking antibiotics by mouth. More severe illnesses may require antibiotics given through an IV. “If the symptoms are chronic, physical therapy and pain management strategies may be necessary,” suggests Dr Dutta.

How can one reduce the risk of Lyme disease?

To lower the risk of getting ticks, check for them often. Use insect repellent and wear protective clothing when you are in areas where ticks may exist.