Fashion model with physical limitations wins national award

Standing before President Smt. Droupadi Murmu to receive a National Award, Ashutosh Sharma couldn’t hold back his emotions. "It felt like a dream come true," he shared in a chat with us. For Ashutosh, who grew up with hearing and speech impairment, this honour symbolises years of hard work and perseverance. The award marks a milestone in his inspiring pursuit of inclusivity, resilience, and self-belief.

Family support made all the difference

Born with a hearing impairment, Ashutosh’s parents were his biggest strength. His mother quit her job to focus entirely on his development, ensuring he received daily therapy and special care. "They never treated me differently and refused to send me to a special school. Their belief in me shaped my life," Ashutosh shared.

Ashutosh excelled academically but discovered his love for dramatics and fashion during his time at IIM Lucknow. Through the dramatics club, he explored self-expression, eventually competing in the Mr. India Plus pageant. "It wasn’t just about winning; it was about proving to myself that I could do it," he said.

Shining on the ramp

One of Ashutosh’s proudest moments came when he walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week. "I had goosebumps seeing the crowd, but it was an unforgettable experience," he said. His presence on such a big platform sends a strong message about inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Dreaming big for the future

Ashutosh sees this award as just the beginning. He hopes to continue balancing his corporate career while carving out a bigger space in the fashion and dramatics world. "The key is to never give up. If you believe in yourself, nothing is impossible," he concluded, leaving everyone inspired by his journey.