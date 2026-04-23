Nita Ambani wears meenakari Jamdani tribal lore saree that took 2 years to weave for TIME 100 New York summit. Details

Nita Ambani sat down with Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME magazine, during the TIME 100 Summit in New York for a Leadership Lens interview. The two had an intimate conversation at the summit during which the Reliance Foundation chairperson gave out a powerful message saying, “India’s time has come. The world doesn’t need more hard power. It needs soft power. And that’s what India represents.”

Nita Ambani's beautiful Jamdani saree for TIME 100 Summit. (Swadesh)

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For the occasion, she wore a tribal lore saree from West Bengal, India. The pictures from the event were shared on Instagram by Swadesh, an artisanal Indian wear brand known for creating some of Nita Ambani's stunning looks in collaboration with Indian artisans.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

For the TIME 100 summit, Nita Ambani draped a Jamdani masterpiece woven over two years by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal. The six yards is an extraordinary expression of Bengal’s textile heritage. It comes in a beautiful cream shade, decorated with colourful motifs.

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{{^usCountry}} Decked in intricate meenakari work, the Jamdani saree brings together tribal motifs, figurative storytelling, and auspicious fish borders, each element woven with remarkable precision and depth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decked in intricate meenakari work, the Jamdani saree brings together tribal motifs, figurative storytelling, and auspicious fish borders, each element woven with remarkable precision and depth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the pallu unfolds like a narrative tapestry, alive with ceremonial scenes, human forms, animals, and foliage – each detail outlined with jewel-like intricacy. Across the body, a rhythm of soft pastel stripes is combined with richly detailed compositions, creating a balanced interplay of colour and form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the pallu unfolds like a narrative tapestry, alive with ceremonial scenes, human forms, animals, and foliage – each detail outlined with jewel-like intricacy. Across the body, a rhythm of soft pastel stripes is combined with richly detailed compositions, creating a balanced interplay of colour and form. {{/usCountry}}

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The borders, adorned with fish motifs symbolising prosperity and good fortune, anchor the drape in cultural meaning. Sharing the photos on April 22, Swadesh called Nita Ambani's saree a rare heirloom, where craftsmanship, storytelling and tradition come together in an iconic weave.

The jewels

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The Reliance Foundation chairperson is known for her breathtaking jewellery collection, ranging from emeralds to diamonds to precious pearls and priceless, rare stones. This time, she wore a triple-stranded pearl necklace from her collection. She paired it well with emerald and diamond earrings, a matching ring set with a boulder-sized emerald centrestone, pearl- and emerald-decked bangles, and a luxurious watch set with precious stones.

For the glam, she styled the traditional look beautifully with a green bindi, on-point darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

Who is Nita Ambani?

Nita Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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