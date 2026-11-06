Nita Ambani's diamond ear cuffs and sheer crystal blouse are the real stars of her chic Manish Malhotra Diwali party look

Diwali season in Mumbai has become an occasion for high-profile festive dressing, and Nita Ambani has, in recent years, emerged as one of its most closely watched figures. Also read | Nita Ambani wears handwoven Ramavali saree, highlighting the spiritual and artistic heritage of Banaras at Reliance Deepawali Utsav

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At fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his Mumbai residence on November 5, the guest list included Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, among others. Yet, when the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation arrived with her sister, attention turned to her.

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Nita Ambani's Diwali party look was custom-designed by Manish Malhotra himself, and you can tell. This wasn't a last-minute pick from the rack. This was a full-on festive couture moment. Manish even shared a closer look on Instagram, calling it an effort created with 'lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing'.

First, let's talk about that saree

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a vibrant fuchsia pink saree. The satin caught the light with every single move, which is exactly what you want when you're walking into a room full of cameras and Bollywood royalty. But it's the details that take it from pretty to pretty special. The borders have delicate gold lacework scalloping, and then there are those multi-hued Swarovski embellishments scattered across it. In photos, it looks like the saree is literally shimmering in different colours. Then there's the blouse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a vibrant fuchsia pink saree. The satin caught the light with every single move, which is exactly what you want when you're walking into a room full of cameras and Bollywood royalty. But it's the details that take it from pretty to pretty special. The borders have delicate gold lacework scalloping, and then there are those multi-hued Swarovski embellishments scattered across it. In photos, it looks like the saree is literally shimmering in different colours. Then there's the blouse {{/usCountry}}

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It's sheer, it's intricately detailed, and it's covered in multi-hued Swarovski crystals. The sleeves have delicate cascading strings of shimmer, and the back? Intensely jewelled. The gold floral embroidery along the neckline ties the whole look together so seamlessly, it doesn't look like a blouse and a saree. It looks like a piece of art.

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Even her clutch is art

From her personal collection, Nita Ambani pulled out a handcrafted pichwai-inspired handbag. If you zoom in, you'll see handmade enamelled lotus motifs, diamond embellishments, and subtle pearl and zari lining. It's the kind of bag that doesn't just hold your phone. It's heritage, it's craft, it's couture, all in one tiny, pretty package.

Clean, elegant glam

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With an outfit this catchy, you have to know when to pull back. So, she went with an effortless low bun, defined eyes, and a tiny bindi to let the saree do all the talking. She finished it with sparkling statement earrings and rings. Not dangling jhumkas, not heavy chandbalis. Ear cuffs. Which is such a modern, sleek choice that keeps silhouette clean around the face while still giving her that full sparkle moment.

What to steal from this look for your Diwali parties

Go bold with fuchsia. Don't be scared of hyper-pigmented jewel tones. Especially in satin. Fuchsia pink in high-shine fabric instantly commands a room at an evening celebration. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's fuchsia saree with marigold print from Daayra promotions is the festive inspo you've been waiting for

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Invest in the blouse: a sheer or heavily embellished back detail turns a traditional saree into a modern couture moment from every angle. People see your back more than you think. Swap the basic clutch for something heirloom-worthy. Pichwai motifs, enamel work, pearl detailing. It transforms a handbag into a conversation starter. Ditch the traditional dangling earrings for once and try modern, ear-hugging diamond ear cuffs. Maximum sparkle, sleeker silhouette.