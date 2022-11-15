Nora Fatehi and Kajol steal the show in gorgeous outfits at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot: All pics and videos inside

Actors Nora Fatehi and Kajol were clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 today. Nora, who is a judge on the show, posed for the cameras with Kajol, who promoted her upcoming Salaam Venky on the dance reality TV show. Nora and Kajol, along with other judges, including Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar, host Maniesh Paul, and other contestants, wore gorgeous outfits for the occasion and looked absolutely divine. While Nora opted for a bodycon gown, Kajol went the traditional route in a stunning red saree. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Nora Fatehi and Kajol on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

On Tuesday, the contestants and judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 arrived on the dance reality TV show's sets to film an episode. The paparazzi clicked Nora Fatehi and Kajol at the shoot venue. Soon, their pictures and videos started circulating on social media and showed the two divas dressed in gorgeous ensembles. Nora, who judges Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, wore a beige-coloured embellished gown, and Kajol draped herself in a beauteous red saree. Kajol promoted her film Salaam Venky on the show. Check out Nora and Kajol's pictures and videos below. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi serves a gorgeous date-night look in black satin top, leather pants)

Regarding Kajol's bright red saree, the drape is adorned with intricate shimmering sequin embroidery. The actor wore the six yards traditionally and teamed it with a half-sleeve embroidered blouse. Lastly, she chose a sleek choker necklace, rings, side-parted open wavy tresses, sleek eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Nora Fatehi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Nora Fatehi, the actor's beige gown features a round neckline, tassel embellishments, heavy beaded embroidery, feather-adorned half sleeves, floor-grazing hem length, and a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her curves.

Nora picked hoop earrings, rings and high heels to accessorise her bodycon gown. For the glam picks, Nora chose sleek winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, silver eye shadow, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, darkened brows and sharp contouring. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a ponytail with bangs for the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.