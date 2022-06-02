Nora Fatehi arrives in Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards, oozes elegance in floral midi dress: Check out pics and videos

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi jetted off from Mumbai to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. They are taking place in Abu Dhabi this year. Paparazzi clicked the 30-year-old star arriving at the airport in the bay to catch a flight for Abu Dhabi. Later, pictures and videos of Nora in Abu Dhabi also started circulating on social media. Additionally, Nora slipped into a black floral midi dress for her trip to the United Arab Emirates capital and oozed elegance in the ensemble. If you are searching for a chic ensemble fit for both a casual and fun occasion, then don't forget to take tips from Nora.

On Wednesday night, Nora Fatehi left Mumbai for Abu Dhabi, where she is attending the IIFA awards 2022. The star's fan pages posted several videos and pictures of Nora arriving at the Mumbai airport to catch her flight and reach Abu Dhabi. She slipped into a floral printed midi ensemble for the airport look and paired it with minimal accessories. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi chills on the beach in red bikini top and denim shorts, posts new videos: Check out inside)

Nora Fatehi arrives at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight for Abu Dhabi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Nora's jet-set look, the star chose a floral printed midi ensemble in an elegant black hue. The tulle dress features a red and green-hued rose pattern printed all over, a turtle neckline, billowy sleeves with cinched cuffs, several pleats done on the skirt, and a scarf detail wrapped around the neck.

Nora cinched her rose-printed black dress on the waist with a black leather Dolce and Gabbana belt with a 'DG' embellished buckle. She paired the elegant airport look with black pointed pumps, a black mini top handle bag with patterned leather, tinted sunglasses, and dainty earrings.

In the end, Nora Fatehi chose side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is a judge on the reality dance TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also judges on the show.

What do you think of the floral look Nora donned at the airport?

