Nora Fatehi in a bikini and printed bodycon dress sets Miami on fire during her beach holiday: Watch videos
Nora Fatehi is in Miami enjoying a beach holiday. The star slipped into a bikini and a printed bodycon dress for her outing. Check out the videos inside.
Nora Fatehi is currently holidaying in Miami, Florida. The singer-actor took to Instagram to share snippets from a beach outing and gave a glimpse of what she wore to soak up the Vitamin D under the Miami sun. Nora chose a printed slip bodycon dress and a hot pink coloured bikini for the occasion. Scroll through to read our download on her beach looks and see the pictures and videos from the outing.
Nora Fatehi sets Miami on fire
Nora Fatehi shares several videos on her Instagram stories featuring snippets from her Miami holiday. The clips show her having a blast on the white sand beach while showing off her two stunning outfits - a slip dress and a bikini set. Nora's fans also shared her posts and captioned their posts, “Beauty in Miami.”
Nora Fatehi's beach look
For her first look, Nora slipped into a slip bodycon dress - which comes in a tie-dye floral pattern in yellow, orange, purple, lavender, and blue shades. It features noodle straps, a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, a thigh-high slit on the side, a midi-length hem, a fitted bust, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable frame.
Nora styled the ensemble with an embellished yellow top handle bag from the luxury label Prada, yellow peep-toe high heels, and diamond studs. In the end, Nora rounded it off with centre-parted open tresses, darkened brows, nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.
Meanwhile, for the second look, Nora slipped into a Barbie pink bikini set featuring a strapless bra top - it features a gathered design and a fitted bust. She styled the beach look with open locks, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and a blush pink lip shade.
On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently released a music video Sexy In My Dress. Reportedly, she also has several projects lined up for the future, including 100% and Madgaon Express.