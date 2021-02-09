Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt

Slaying every fashionable look effortlessly, Nora Fatehi recently dropped her new song Chhor Denge and if its huge success was not enough to make waves, the diva’s desi princess vibes are surely keeping the fashion police on the edge. In some of the glimpses that Nora shared from her latest track, the actor is seen flaunting a “bewitching” look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera that stunned fans and we are totally digging this gorgeous style.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared some behind the scenes and also photogenic frames in the monochromic look and the fashionista in us can’t keep calm. The pictures feature the dancer in a full-sleeves black crop top sporting an embellished neckline and teamed with the long skirt.

Looking absolutely fierce, Nora accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece, a handcrafted and curated silver statement matha patti, a silver ring, shell-adorned bangles and silver bracelets from Amama and Abhilasha . Leaving her luscious tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, Nora posed for candids in the royal backdrops of Rajasthan.

Opting for a nude lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Nora let her ensemble do the maximum talking as she channeled her onscreen rage post heartbreak and revenge in the song. The picture was captioned, “Bewitching (sic).”

Styled by fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Nora donned the custom-made ensemble from Gurgaon based fashion label Mayyur Girotra. Not surprisingly, the pictures broke the Internet and collected over 1.1 million likes while still going strong on Instagram.

Penned by Yogesh Dubey and composed by Sachet-Parampara, Chhor Denge features Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat. The video song has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

