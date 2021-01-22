The old Bollywood vintage vibe has a certain elan to it which we don’t often get to see nowadays. However, Nora Fatehi’s recent black and white image took us straight back to that era and made us fall in love with it all over again. The fashionista, who is holidaying in Dubai at the moment, has been sharing some stunning sartorial moments and giving us the much-needed inspiration.

The picture that we are talking about was shared on Nora’s personal Instagram account and shows the Bharat actor decked up in a stunning bustier top that was adorned with pearls leading up to her neck and attached to a thick choker made out of matching cloth. Nora’s choker also featured beautiful embroidery adding to its elegance. The actor teamed the top with a sheer dupatta that had an intricate lace border.

For her glam, Nora channelled the 70s Bollywood vibe as she applied a bold lip which was teamed with on-point eyeliner and mascara laden lashes. The actor even left her wavy hair down while maintaining the same vibe throughout. The impeccable outfit was made especially for the actor by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nora shared the aforementioned image with the caption, “Ancient indian texts say the pearl was born when the Earth's Waters and Heaven's powers, mingled with a bolt of lightning. The Divine lustre and ethereal simplicity of pearls and crystals combine in this embroidered collared blouse to create a sensual masterpiece of bejewelled beauty. @abujanisandeepkhosla Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Nora Fatehi (sic).”

The actor, apart from her acting skill, is also renowned for her dancing and her fans especially loved her moves in Guru Randhawa’s song Naach Meri Rani that released in 2020. The actor is also currently working on her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

