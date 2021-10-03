Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi cuts a sensuous silhouette in 40.5k yellow wrap dress with straps
fashion

Nora Fatehi cuts a sensuous silhouette in 40.5k yellow wrap dress with straps

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Nora Fatehi cuts a sensuous silhouette in 40.5k yellow wrap dress with straps(Instagram/norafatehi)
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Popularity in the mid to late 1970s, wrap dresses were made trendy in the fashion world by designer Diane von Furstenberg and as the summer 2021 has been all about a comeback of retro trends, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi gave it her own sexy touch. Turning cover girl for Filmfare magazine, Nora cut a sensuous silhouette and flaunted her feminine aesthetic in a sizzling yellow wrap dress with straps, glittery vest and bold red lips that set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared the pictures that showed her slaying the sartorial fashion game. The pictures featured the diva donning the yellow wrap maxi dress that came with a cutout on the chest.

Made exclusively from Italian fabrics, the dress came with a daring plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor and flaunted a glittery vest inside. The silver halter-neck vest sported cutout designs all over which gave the ensemble an over-all steamy look.

The yellow wrap dress was held at the waist by a glittery silver rope-like belt which was knotted on the side, right above the thigh-high slit. She left her luscious brown wavy tresses open down  her shoulder in side-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of perfect contrasting bold red lipstick, Nora amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. She accessorised her look with a cluster of diamond bracelets and rings from Akshita Garg Chiripal Jewellery.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nora set fans and fashion enthusiasts on frenzy. Not surprisingly, the pictures grabbed over 6 lakh likes instantly while still going strong.

The yellow wrap dress is credited to international luxury fashion brand, Maison d’AngelAnn, that boasts of producing designs that are contemporary, timelessly elegant and sought after world wide. The dress originally costs €472 or 40,575 approximately.

 

Nora Fatehi's yellow wrap dress from Maison d’AngelAnn (maisonangelann.com)

 

On the other hand, the vest and the belt are from Bennu Sehgall. From feminine to bohemian, wrap dresses are for everyone irrespective of their aesthetic and Nora Fatehi's latest pictures in the same have inspired the fashionista in us to elevate our wardrobe with the flattering silhouette.

