Nora Fatehi flaunts hourglass figure in silver dress to promote Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa: Pics inside

Actor Nora Fatehi is bringing her fashion A-game forward for promoting her recently-released music video, Dance Meri Rani, with singer Guru Randhawa. The actor recently went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the song with Guru, and for the occasion, she slipped into a figure-hugging embellished silver dress. The star's look in the ensemble is having a moment on social media after the pictures surfaced online.

Nora took to Instagram on December 25 to share several pictures of herself dressed in the embellished gown. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled the star's look. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Temperley London. Read on to know all the details.

Nora's silver dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline and an above-the-ankle hem length. The reflective sequinned embellishments all over the full-sleeved ensemble with white, red and black sequins decorated in floral patterns added a glam touch to the star's look, making it a perfect fit for the upcoming New Year's celebrations.

The fitted silhouette of Nora's ensemble skimmed her hourglass figure aesthetically. She teamed the shimmering look with embellished pointed silver stilettos. Floral-shaped earrings, featuring stones matching the dress' colour palette, and several statement rings concluded the jewel picks.

Nora glammed up her party-wear look with a bright pink matte lip shade, beaming highlighter, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-heavy lids, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring.

Earlier, Nora had shared a video of her and Guru Randhawa dancing with Kapil Sharma and other stars of The Kapil Sharma Show. The stars danced to the tunes of Dance Meri Rani in the short reel. "We had so much fun today! Thank u guys #dancemerirani," Nora captioned the post.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on a song. Earlier, they had worked on Naach Meri Rani. Before this, Nora was last seen in the dance number Kusu Kusu from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.