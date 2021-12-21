Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi to Pooja Hegde: Celeb-inspired Christmas party looks to make a statement

Christmas is a festival of joy and celebration. As the year ends, we also get ready to meet our family and friends to celebrate the occasion. This also means bringing out the fashionista inside us and rocking elegant ensembles to several get-togethers. However, if you are someone who is yet to decide on what to wear this Christmas 2021, we are here to help you out by finding inspiration in our favourite celebrities' wardrobes. The list features some of the best-dressed divas in Bollywood like Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Disha Parmar, and more.

Janhvi Kapoor

If black and red are too mainstream for you, take cues from Janhvi Kapoor and drape yourself in the sizzling gold hues. The star recently shot for an advertisement wearing this absolutely sultry mini dress. It comes with a wrap-around detail, figure-hugging silhouette and cut-out patterns. In the end, Janhvi glammed things up with matching gold and emerald accessories and bold make-up.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's floor-sweeping gown is a perfect look for embracing the Christmas spirit. You can take cues from the star and wear the off-the-shoulder dress to make a bold statement at the next bash you attend. It features a risqué thigh-baring slit and a long train. Nora styled the look with minimal jewels and embellished pumps.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is the OG fashionista of Bollywood, so it makes sense to pick a page out of her style book. The star recently shot for an episode of India's Best Dancer 2, where she is a judge, wearing a shimmery gold mini dress adorned with tassels. She wore the sleeveless ensemble with matching accessories like bracelets, earrings and stilettos. It is a great pick for attending a late-night bash with friends and family.

Tara Sutaria

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn and add a modern twist to your look by taking inspiration from Tara Sutaria. The star attended the premiere of her film Tadap wearing this strappy black dress featuring a plunging neckline, fitted silhouette and a thigh-high slit. She teamed the ensemble with a choker necklace, ear studs and shimmery pumps. The clean centre-parted bun, adding a regal touch, is the highlight of her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wearing this mini black dress with sequin embellishments done in animal print is an absolute head-turner. And you can be one too if you follow in her footsteps. Keep the accessories minimal, make-up minimal, and style your tresses in defined curls.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is nothing short of a vision in this shimmery chocolate brown ensemble featuring a halter neckline and sequinned embellishments. If you wish to get inspired from her look for attending a Christmas bash, we suggest keeping the styling minimal like the Radhe Shyam star.

Deepika Padukone

If you are looking for a formal yet stylish ensemble for an office bash, Deepika Padukone's outfit is the perfect pick for you. She wore it to attend Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani's birthday. The billowy red blouse with an exaggerated neckline and sleeves will easily capture the festive spirit. As for the leather pants, they will give a chic touch to the look.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar's faux fur off-shoulder top and straight fit pants has elegance written all over it. We love the way the star incorporated the colour-blocking aesthetic to her look. You can either go for red lips and mascara-heavy make-up like Disha or go easy by opting for a nude palette.

So, which celebrity is your inspiration for this Christmas 2021?

