Nora Fatehi flaunts hourglass silhouette with winning look in neon green bodycon dress worth 16k: See photos, video

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is currently riding high on the success of her recently released music video Dirty Little Secret. The Dilbar Girl has been celebrating by reposting dance videos made by her fans. Amid this, the star also finds time to delight her fans who love her sartorial choices. Nora is known for not holding back when it comes to choosing her wardrobe. From stylish bodycon dresses to red-carpet-ready gowns, she wears it all. And her latest photoshoot in a green bodycon ensemble is proof enough of her prowess.

On Thursday, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to drop pictures of her latest photoshoot and captioned it, "Guardin' myself while I'm all on display." They showed the star dressed in a neon green bodycon midi dress. It is from the shelves of the clothing label House Of CB, a favourite of many Bollywood divas. Nora also posted a video of herself flaunting her ensemble with the caption, "You won't break my soul." Keep scrolling to check them out. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in yellow thigh-slit slip dress will steal away all your monsoon fashion blues, we love it. All pics)

Talking about the design details of Nora's dress, it comes in a neon lime green shade and oozes style and glamour. The dress is made from a body-sculpting and stretchy mesh fabric, the bodice features corsetry boning for a super cinched fit, and the bust has built-in underwire cups.

The one-shoulder neckline with a cut-out through the chest, hinting at Nora's décolletage, rounded it all off and added a sultry touch to Nora's look. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette of Nora's midi ensemble flaunted her hourglass frame.

If you wish to add this look of Nora to your closet, it is currently available on the House Of CB website. It is called the Valentina Lime Asymmetric Cutout Midi Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹16,152 (GBP 169).

The dress Nora Fatehi wore for the photoshoot. (houseofcb.com)

In the end, Nora chose to leave her long mane open in a sleeked back side parting with the ensemble, and for the accessories, she went for gold hoop earrings, a top handles Prada bag and orange-coloured strappy heels. A nude lip shade, glowing face, blushed cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow, and mascara rounded off glam picks.