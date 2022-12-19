Nora Fatehi's dazzling looks in a bodycon dress at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony set the internet ablaze

As the FIFA World Cup ends with a remarkable match, we cannot stop gushing over Nora's stunning performance and glam looks. The actress made her fans proud as she has some noteworthy events at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For the Moroccan beauty, the closing ceremony was nothing less than a glamorous event. We can't take our eyes off the actress as she decked up in a black bodycon dress. Her video and pictures from the World Cup final went viral, setting the internet ablaze. Nora Fatehi presented an electrifying live performance while wearing a gorgeous sequined dress. Nora is a true fashionista, which goes without saying. The star shared images of her glam looks and made her followers drool. (Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi performs in this larger than life ensemble )

Nora, for the performance on the last day of the FIFA World Cup, held at Al Bidda Park in Doha, opted for a stunning and glam black bodycon dress from the shelves of a Dubai-based brand Michael Cinco. The attire came embellished in silver resham threads adding to the sequin details, silver embellishments throughout, and tassels at the bottom of her dress. In order to further enhance the dress's striking features, it also included a turtleneck and long sleeves that reached her hand palms to add the oomph factor to the look.

The actress paired the dress with matching black stockings to flaunt her toned legs. In terms of accessories, she kept the look minimal and opted for a pair of black studs and black YSL sequined work stilettos that perfectly elevates her all-black look. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush and a shade of nude pink lipstick.

Nora opted for a stunning and glam black bodycon dress from the shelves of a Dubai-based brand Michael Cinco. ((Instagram/@norafatehi))

Talking about being a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the anthem Light The Sky, Nora had earlier penned an emotional note. She shared, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis), this was so surreal! Its milestones like this make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

“Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you, You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here!! And this is just the beginning" she also added.

What do you think of Nora's outfit ?

