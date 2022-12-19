Deepika Padukone hugs Ranveer Singh as Argentina win FIFA World Cup, he says ‘asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watched the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France together at the stadium in Qatar. Before the match, Deepika unveiled the world cup trophy along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas. On Monday, Ranveer shared several pictures and videos from the stadium to praise Deepika, whom he called his “asli trophy (real trophy)”. Also read: Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri as he says actor never misses out 'wherever there is something happening'. Watch

Sharing pictures of Deepika Padukone unveiling the trophy, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Bursting with pride. That's my baby.” He further wrote, “Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage.”

Ranveer Singh praised Deepika Padukone as she unveiled FIFA World Cup trophy.

He also shared a picture with Deepika after she joined him in the audience. She changed from her brown and black outfit into a black attire. “Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai (the real trophy is with me). So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together,” he wrote. He also shared a video in which he said with pride, “World Cup trophy ke saath meri trophy (my trophy with the world cup trophy).”

Ranveer Singh shared a video with Deepika Padukone as they watched the world cup final.

The actor went on to share a few short videos of them as they watched the thrilling match. “Scenes. Just absolute scenes,” he wrote along with the video of him giving Deepika a hug as they saw Argentina win the match. He called it a “historic moment" as they watched the match together.

Sharing his reaction post Argentina's win, Ranveer had tweeted, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. FIFA World Cup.” He further tweeted, “It had to be Him. Messi.”

Ranveer also shared other pictures and videos from the stadium and wrote with one of them, “The greatest world cup final ever and I was there.” He also met head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, who went on to share a video with him on Instagram. In the video, Ravi pointed out that one can find Ranveer at almost every major event in the world.

Ranveer will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus. Deepika has also performed a special dance number, Current Laga, in the film. The song features her dancing alongside Ranveer. It will release in theatres ahead of Christmas on December 23.

