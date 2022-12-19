Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri as he says actor never misses out 'wherever there is something happening'. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Qatar on Sunday for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. While Deepika unveiled the trophy, Ranveer spent time with Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi also shared a candid video to joke about how Ranveer attends almost every major event around the world. Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match

The video shows Ravi introducing Ranveer, saying, "Guess what's coming up, you won't believe it. A bolt out of the blue." As Ranveer enters the frame, the actor says, “Yo, we out here, out to witness history, its the biggest stage in the world.” Ravi adds, “Wherever there is something happening, guess this guy missing out.” They go on to sing 'I don't know what to say' together before Ranveer plants a kiss on Ravi's cheek.

Sharing the video, Ravi Shastri wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know what to say... @ranveersingh." He added the hashtags world cup, Argentina, France, football and Qatar.” Ranveer reacted to the video in the comments section, saying, “OHHH RAV!!! What a crazy experience! Unforgettable!" along with a heart eyes emoji.

Viewers were surprised to see Ranveer in Qatar as he had attended the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final in India a day before. An Instagram user commented on the video, “Yesterday PKL final today world cup final." Another called them ‘best combo ever’.

Like Ranveer, Ravi too was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Argentina won the trophy beating France. It was also Argentina's Messi's last world cup.

After the final, Ranveer took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote, "What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup." He wrote in another tweet, “It had to be Him. Messi.”

Ravi Shastri was a part of India's cricket world cup winning team in 1983. Ranveer had played the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the 2021 film, 83, based on India's world cup win.

Ranveer is currently promoting his upcoming film, Cirkus. The actor has a dual role in the film which is set in the 1960s. Varun Sharma too has a dual role in the film. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and is set to release in theatres on December 23. It boasts of a massive star cast including Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav among several other others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON