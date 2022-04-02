Nora Fatehi in floral thigh-slit gown serves queen vibes with Neetu Kapoor at Dance Deewane Juniors set: Pics, videos

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi rarely disappoints when it comes to her fashionable appearances on the red carpet, on reality TV shows, and at around-the-world events. The star never ceases to experiment with her sartorial choices. However, one thing that remains common in all of Nora's looks is her love for feminine silhouettes. The same was reflected in her most recent outing on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, where she served queen vibes with Neetu Kapoor.

On Friday, shutterbugs clicked Nora outside the sets of the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. The Dilbar Girl also posed with Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu, and the photos and videos from the occasion have gone viral on social media. Fans especially loved Nora's ensemble, which stole the show at the shoot. Scroll ahead to see the look.

Nora Fatehi, who is a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, chose a black tulle dress for shooting one episode. The star's ensemble features floral threadwork, sequins and beadwork done all over the black backdrop, a side risqué thigh-high slit, tulle overlay on the skirt, sheer embellished sleeves and a fitted silhouette. She cinched the ensemble with a black leather belt.

Check out videos of Nora posing outside the set with Neetu Kapoor:

Nora styled the ankle-grazing gown with minimal jewellery and accessories, including black pointed stilettos, diamond ear studs, and statement rings.

A side-parted open hairdo with curled ends, fuchsia pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and rosy tint on the cheeks complete the glam picks.

Earlier, Nora had slipped into an emerald green midi length dress featuring a figure-hugging silhouette, full sleeves, raised shoulders, a knee-length hem, and sequinned embellishments. She wore the ensemble with high heels and minimal accessories.

Meanwhile, Nora fatehi will be seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The show will also mark Neetu Kapoor's debut on TV.

