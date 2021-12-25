Nora Fatehi in little black dress promotes Dance Meri Rani on Bigg Boss 15 with Guru Randhawa: All pics

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has teamed up with singer Guru Randhawa for yet another music video called Dance Meri Rani. The foot-tapping number is already creating quite the noise on social media. Nora and Guru, busy with the song's promotion, arrived on the Bigg Boss 15 sets last night to do the same.

Nora chose a bespoke little black dress for the occasion and looked breathtaking as always. She posed for the camera outside the Bigg Boss 15 sets with Guru Randhawa, and both the stars struck some stylish poses. While Nora looked smoking hot as always, Guru complemented her in a three-piece suit. Read more about their ensembles.

Nora Fatehi with Guru Randhawa at the Bigg Boss 15 sets. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi chose a black velvet dress for the promotional event. The mini-length ensemble has numerous chic details, elevating the class little black dress (LBD) style statement.

The black outfit features a plunging neckline, wrap-over detail on the front, asymmetric hem, full sleeves, and an alluring velvety sheen. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette of the LBD accentuated Nora's hourglass frame.

Nora Fatehi in a velvet LBD. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora teamed her LBD with minimal yet standout accessories. She chose strappy peep-toe pumps featuring shimmering multi-coloured stones, statement rings, and an ornate white neckpiece.

Side-parted long tresses styled in soft waves, bold red lips, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned eyelashes rounded off Nora's glam picks.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa stun in all-black looks. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Guru Randhawa complemented Nora by choosing a black three-piece suit. He wore a notch-lapelled blazer with subtle black check print, long sleeves, and matching buttons.

The singer wore his check-print coat over a buttoned-up black waistcoat, crisp white shirt, and a black silk-satin tie. A pair of straight-fit pants, embellished black dress shoes, groomed beard, and a back-swept hairdo rounded off his look.

Meanwhile, Dance Meri Rani is a follow-up to Nora and Guru's earlier hit, Naach Meri Rani. Before this, Nora was last seen in the hit number Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.