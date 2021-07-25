Nora Fatehi in 51k red thigh-slit gown makes a strong case for OTT sleeves

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor, Nora Fatehi, recently starred in a photoshoot for which she slipped into a bespoke wine red gown. The dancer-turned-actor posted the images on her official Instagram account and garnered praises from her fans.

Nora's ensemble is from the shelves of a British womenswear label called April & Alex and is worth ₹51k. It is from their Spring-Summer 2021 collection, and in it, Nora made a case for exaggerated sleeves.

Nora posted the pictures from the shoot with the caption, "I wanna kiss you. But if I do then I might miss you, babe...Dans le LoveGame."

The pictures were clicked by Sasha Jairam. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi, hairstylist Marce Pedrozo, and make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda did her glam look.

Nora's satin gown featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with gathered detail and an intricate cut-out on the front. The risqué thigh-high slit on the side added a voguish touch to her look.

The mutton-leg sleeves of the ensemble took things up a notch and proved why you can never go wrong by adding subtle yet OTT elements.

If you wish to add Nora's wine red dress to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The gown is worth ₹51,163 approximately (GBP 500).,

The red wine gown. (aprilandalex.co.uk)

Nora wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing it to be the star of her look. She chose a simple and elegant layered gold chain and nude-coloured pumps. She left her tresses open in a sleeked back side-parted hairdo.

Nora chose dewy skin, nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, beaming highlighter, sharp contour and blushed cheeks to glam up her attire.

On the work front, Nora will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

