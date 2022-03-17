Nora Fatehi in yellow saree and shimmering bralette takes over Mumbai like a stunning ethnic queen: Watch video

Actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting out of her vanity van and walking to a shoot location in Film City, Mumbai. The star draped herself in a lightly embellished yellow saree for the shoot and turned into a stunning ethnic queen. The Dilbar Girl has favoured the six yards on several occasions and given her fans some gorgeous sartorial moments. And this look of Nora definitely takes the top position.

On Wednesday, Nora posted the video on Instagram with a flower and yellow heart emoticon. The video shows the star getting out of her vanity van, fixing her six yards and then showing it off. She teamed it with a shimmering bralette, making it a perfect look for attending wedding festivities. If you are looking for some style inspiration for your best friend's Haldi ceremony, Nora's look should be a part of your mood board.

Nora chose a chiffon saree for the shoot. It features a billowy silhouette, and Nora draped it around her body in the traditional style, accentuating her enviable hourglass frame. The six yards comes with embellished patti attached on the floor-grazing pallu and hem and beaded tassel embroidery done on the pallu borders.

Nora wore her saree with a matching yellow shimmering blouse that features broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, reflective sequins adorned all over. She styled the ethnic look with open tresses, left open in a side parting with well-defined curls.

Nora ditched any bold accessories and jewellery pieces, allowing the saree to shine. She chose statement rings and matching pumps. In the end, minimal make-up, blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes and a hint of blush on the skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently performed at the Expo 2020 Dubai and even posted a highlight clip of her show. On the work front, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani. It was a sequel to Guru's music video with Nora, Naach Meri Rani.

