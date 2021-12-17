Nora Fatehi is a vision in silver cut-out dress with Guru Randhawa for Dance Meri Rani beach shoot

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi with singer Guru Randhawa delighted the internet after they announced their collaboration for a new music video, Dance Meri Rani. Now, Nora and Guru are setting the internet on fire again by posting another photo from their beach photoshoot. Nora looks beyond gorgeous in the picture.

Nora announced her collaboration with Guru Randhawa by sharing a picture of herself dressed in a silver embellished cut-out dress. She posed on the beach with the singer in the photo and captioned it, "Guru Randhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon. Song releasing on 12:21 21/12. Stay Tuned."

Keep scrolling to see Nora's photo with Guru Randhawa:

For the photoshoot, Nora slipped into a silver embellished dress. The ensemble comes with a plunging cowl neckline, intricately placed cut-outs on the torso, thighs and waist, thin and broad straps, and shimmery embellishments. The beaded adornments and the floor-sweeping hem featuring tassels elevated the ensemble's mystic vibe.

Standing barefoot on the sand, Nora teamed the sultry outfit with a matching silver embellished headgear, which she wore over her tresses. Winged eyeliner, berry lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow, and sharp contour completed the beauty picks.

As for Guru Randhawa, he posed with Nora in a simple white half-sleeve collared shirt. The singer teamed it with a light blue tank top and rusted orange pants. Chunky white sneakers and a neck accessory rounded off his look.

Earlier, Nora had turned into a mermaid for another photoshoot promoting Dance Meri Rani. She wore a rainbow-coloured mermaid fin with a colourful beaded bralette and blonde pink wig. She had posted several photos from the shoot featuring Guru on her Instagram page.

Before this, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa had collaborated for the music video of Naach Meri Rani. Meanwhile, she was last seen in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2.

