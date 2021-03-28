Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in figure-flaunting thigh-slit dress
Nora Fatehi is a vision to behold in figure-flaunting thigh-slit dress

For an awards show, Nora Fatehi donned a metallic halter-neck dress that featured a thigh-high slit. The Bharat actor used minimal accessories and a no-makeup makeup look to make the ensemble a hit.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Nora Fatehi at Filmfare Awards(Instagram/norafatehi)

Awards season is here and with it, comes some of the most stunning red carpet moments. For the recently held Filmfare Awards, Nora Fatehi dressed in a beautiful attire and blew our minds away. The Bharat actor anyways has a way with evening dresses and ball gowns because of which Nora looked absolutely breathtaking in her metallic attire by the famous designer Georges Chakra.

For the night, Nora dressed in a figure-flaunting evening number. The shimmery dress featured a halter neck that had a sequinned strap and neck. The dress also featured gathered details overall along with ruched pleats at the hips which led to overlapping details in the front increasing the oomph factor of the look. The floor-sweeping dress also had a thigh-high slit along with a small train to die for.

For her glam, Nora opted for the shimmery minimal makeup look which included a nude glossy lip teamed with subtle smudged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, matching blush and lots of highlighter. To add a more sexy vibe to the ensemble, she left her wavy side-parted hair down. To accessorise the look, the 28-year-old just wore a cocktail ring with a pair of diamond stud earrings. She even stepped into a pair of shimmery peep-toe heels by Christian Louboutin to maintain the flow of the outfit. The actor shared her stunning picture on Instagram with the caption, “Hit him with that good good, make him wana act right (sic).”

Nora Fatehi (Instagram/norafatehi)

This is one of our favourite looks of Nora Fatehi. What do you think?

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. She will even be making a special appearance in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

