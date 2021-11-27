Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi is a warrior princess in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga set: See pic here
fashion

Nora Fatehi is a warrior princess in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga set: See pic here

Nora Fatehi channelled her inner warrior princess in a resplendent gold lehenga set for a new photoshoot that has gone viral. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed the embroidered ensemble.
Nora Fatehi is a warrior princess in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold lehenga set: See pic here
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi has played muse for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla several times, and each look has been spectacular than the last. They even designed the dancer turned actor's belly dance dress for her latest song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. Now, a new photo of Nora wearing a contemporary ethnic look from their label is going viral on Instagram.

Nora channelled her inner warrior princess wearing a new creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She slipped into a gold embellished lehenga set for the photoshoot and looked absolutely resplendent.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the official page of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla wrote, "Gota. The Gold Standard. Nora Fatehi wears a spectacular gota detailing statement blouse on skin tulle paired with a romantic pink gota tukdi ghagra." Scroll ahead to see the picture.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi in 1 lakh lehenga and choli is the definition of beauty

The embroidered lehenga set Nora wore in the photo features a full-sleeved statement choli. It comes with a plunging neckline, silver and gold patterned gota detailing done on sheer tulle, and a cropped hem flaunting the star's toned midriff.

Nora wore the short choli with exquisite blush pink lehenga adorned with detailed ghera and 'gota tukdi' placed intricately in floral patterns all over. The lehenga also had a gold side tassel dori to cinch the skirt at the waist.

An emerald beaded necklace with fish-shaped pendants completed Nora's accessory with the lehenga set. The minimal jewel allowed the ensemble to shine on its own. 

A messy braided hairdo, subtle eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nora's song Kusu Kusu has been breaking records on YouTube. The song has more than 80 million views on the platform. It is from John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's recently-released film, Satyameva Jayate 2.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP