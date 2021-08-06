Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nora Fatehi is epitome of royalty in beige chikankari saree, bold red lips

Nora Fatehi serves another sultry look in six yards of elegance, this time in a stunning beige hand embroidered chikankari saree with red border and we are smitten by her traditional avatar | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Nora Fatehi looks like the epitome of royalty in beige chikankari saree, bold red lips(Instagram/manekaharisinghani)

From sizzling in off-shoulder dresses to making fans gasp for breath as she stepped out in ethnic attires, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi surely knows how to set the Internet on fire with her sense of fashion and style outings as she shines in almost everything she wears and this week is no different. Looking like the epitome of royalty, Nora served another sultry look in six yards of elegance, this time in a stunning beige hand embroidered chikankari saree with red border and we are smitten by her traditional avatar.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared a slew of pictures that show her looking oh-so-fabulous in the in beige chikankari saree. The Indian wear came with heavy chikankari embroidery work in ivory with zardozi and a red border running along it with golden embroidery work to seal the traditional Awadh highlight.

Nora teamed it with a maroon coloured blouse and accessorised her look with a thick golden oxidised necklace that was encrusted white and green stones in a floral pattern, a pair of long matching golden jhumkas, silver hand cuffs, finger rings and a pretty red bindi on her forehead. The contemporary edge jewellery with exquisite designs is credited to by Apala by Sumit and Anmol jewellery.

Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her back, Nora amplified the glam quotient with bold red lips, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, crimson eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Nora captioned the pictures, “Binte dil Misriya mein… (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Anjul Bhandari’s eponymous clothing label that is based out of New Delhi boasts of re-imagining the traditional embroideries from Awadh, namely Chikankari and Mukaish, in bridal fashion through elegant and classic aesthetic and the use of her signature pastel hues. Nora Fatehi was styled by fashion stylists Maneka Harisinghani, Shubhra Sharma and Chintan Shah.

Topics
bollywood nora fatehi fashion style chikankari saree designer sari traditional ethnic wear ethnic ethnic fashion zardozi awadh trends
