Nora Fatehi proves she is queen of chic airport looks in 45k jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Actor Nora Fatehi never ceases to amaze fashion critics with her bold fashion choices, whether on the red carpet or while enjoying a holiday or catching a flight out of the bay. The Dilbar Girl did the same today, as the paparazzi clicked her arriving at the Mumbai airport in the morning. The star proved that she is the queen of chic airport looks with her glam OOTD.

The shutterbugs clicked Nora arriving at the Mumbai airport today. She wore a stunning coordinated ensemble that was stylish and elegantly comfy for catching her flight out of Mumbai. The dancer turned actor's fit is from the shelves of the designer label, Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar. Keep scrolling to see her pictures and videos in it.

Nora Fatehi at the airport.

Nora slipped into an aubergine coloured crepe jacket for her jet-set look. It features broad notch lapel collars, long sleeves, padded shoulders with a layer on front and back, open front, and cuffs cinched with matching belts. It is a perfect fit for taking your layering game up a notch in the winter season.

Nora wore the knee-length coat over a pair of high waisted shorts that come with pleated details on the front, folded cuffs and a ribbon tie on the waist. In the end, Nora wore a black turtleneck to bring the look together. Its bodycon fit accentuated Nora's figure.

The 29-year-old star styled her airport ensemble with sheer black stockings, a sleek silver chain, silver rings, tinted sunglasses, pointed black pumps, earrings and a bright pink mini top handle bag. For the glam, Nora chose dewy skin, blush pink lip shade, side-parted open tresses and blushed cheeks.

Coming back to the ensemble, if you loved Nora's jacket and shorts set, we found out the price details for you. It is available on the Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar website and will cost you ₹45,500.

The Aubergine Jacket with Shorts & Shirt. (nikitamhaisalkar.com)

What do you think?

