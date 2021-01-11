Nora Fatehi's latest airport look is winter wardrobe goals, we are taking notes

The renowned dancer and actor, Nora Fatehi has decoded the right way to style an airport look. Every time she gets ready to board a flight, the stunner turns the airport moment into her personal ramp walk session. Her latest stint at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was no different. However, this time, Nora taught us how to do a winter look with the utmost elegance.

Nora was seen wearing a basic white bodycon top that flaunted her curves. She teamed the top with a pair of powder pink high-waisted pants. To top off the look, she wore a pink trench coat that matched the wide-legged pants. The light-coloured ensemble looked impeccable on Nora and it is perfect for the weather.

She maintained the same colour tone throughout the outfit and went for accessories that matched the vibe. Nora was seen carrying a beige-coloured top handle tote bag. The 28-year-old opted to wear a pair of white stilettos along with the outfit. She was also seen donning a pair of oversized sunnies.

Nora topped off the look with a pair of stud earrings and left her beautiful long hair down. Coming back to the accessories, Nora was carrying the Uptown Medium Tote bag in shiny smooth leather from the designer brand Yves Saint Laurent and it is worth ₹1,80,054 (USD 2,450). The shoes that Nora strutted around in were by the designer Christian Louboutin and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹51,076 (USD 695).

Nora Fatehi's bag is worth ₹1,80,054 (ysl.com)

Nora Fatehi's shoes are worth ₹51,076. (christianlouboutin.com)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. The 2020 release also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. She was even seen in Guru Randhawa's song, Naach meri Rani. Currently, Nora is gearing up for her upcoming release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

