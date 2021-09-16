Nora Fatehi's steamy look in white cut-out dress turns heads in Mumbai, all pics

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi took to the streets of Mumbai today and set the temperatures soaring with her stunning look in a cut-out dress. The actor, who is known for her standout sartorial choices, turned the streets of Mumbai into her runway as she posed for the paparazzi in her bombshell look.

Nora was snapped in Mumbai today, Thursday, September 16, in an all-white ensemble. The dress featured strategically placed cut-outs and a risqué knee-high slit. She teamed her look with minimal accessories, thus allowing her ensemble to be the star.

The Dilbar Girl turned white into the hottest colour of the season with her glamorous look. If you are on the lookout for a standout piece to turn heads at any party, this is it. You should definitely take styling cues from the diva.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Nora Fatehi in a white cut-out dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi in bodycon top and shorts with blazer serves a boss lady gone sexy look

Nora's dress comes with spaghetti straps and a plunging V neckline. Her ensemble featured a bralette and a bodycon skirt connected with a gold ring in the middle. The strategically placed cut-outs on her waist and the leg-baring knee slit took the sensuous quotient of the dress up a notch.

Nora topped off the ensemble with pointed white stilettos and minimal accessories, including statement-making gold rings and earrings. She left her locks open in her signature side-parted wavy look.

Nora Fatehi snapped in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The shoes that Nora strutted around in are called Hot Chick, and they are by the designer Christian Louboutin. If you wish to add it to your collection, it will cost you ₹56,913 (USD 695).

The Hot Chick pumps Nora Fatehi wore with her dress. (christianlouboutin.com)

For glam, the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor chose subtle smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the eyelashes, blushed cheeks and glowing face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON