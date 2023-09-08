Nora Fatehi stuns in Banarasi silk saree and traditional jewellery, wows fans with her ethnic transformation. Check pics

Nora Fatehi is not only known for her amazing dance moves but also for her daring and experimental fashion sense. Nora is a total stunner and continues to push the boundaries of fashion. Whether it is a dazzling catsuit or a mini dress, Nora knows how to turn heads. After embracing street-style fashion with a series of looks filled with extravagant accessories and embellished clothing, the actress has surprised fans with a distinctive appearance. Showing off her traditional side, Nora got all decked up in a mesmerising Banarasi silk saree. With the festive season upon us, Nora's ethnic transformation serves as a perfect inspiration. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nora Fatehi, in a dramatic gown and shrug, aces another glam look. Watch )

Nora Fatehi's Stunning Traditional Look in a Banarasi Silk Saree

Nora Fatehi's ethnic elegance shines bright in traditional Banarasi silk saree(Instagram/@norafatehi)

On Friday, Nora gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by a red apple as the caption. Her stunning post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 200k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop praising and admiring her. One fan wrote "What a beauty!" while another commented "Stunning! Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Decoding Nora's Glamorous Ethnic Look

Nora chose a white Banarsai saree for her stunning look. Her saree features a red border all around and is adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery. She draped it in an elegant way and let her pallu fall down from her shoulders. She paired it with a red silk blouse with thin straps and a deep plunging V-neckline.

For accessories, Nora opted for traditional Indian jewellery, including a kundun choker necklace, layered long statement earrings, a marching kundun headband adorning her hair, bangles on her wrist and an oversized ring decorating her finger.

With the help of make-up artist Reshmaa Merchant, Nora got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, kohled eyes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With assistance from hairstylist Madhav Trehan, Nora styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the centre to complete her glam look.

