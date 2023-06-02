Nora Fatehi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us snippets from her formal fashion diaries in power suits, to decking up in sequined gowns and looking like a dream – Nora can do it all. The actor is often spotted acing fashion goals in stunning attires, all the while making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Nora's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. Nora made our weekday better with yet another string of pictures and we are smitten. Nora Fatehi, in a dramatic gown and shrug, aces another glam look. Watch(Instagram/@norafatehi)

A day back, Nora shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and walked right into the hearts of every fashion lover in style. The actor played muse to fashion designer Jean Pierre Khoury and picked a stunning multicoloured gown from the shelves of the designer. Nora decked up in a long multicoloured gown featuring patterns in shades of blue, orange and violet. The sequined gown came with off-shoulder details and an asymmetrical corset pattern, further cascading to a bodycon gown hugging Nora's hourglass figure. Nora added more drama to her look with a prussian blue shrug with puffy details lining her ensemble as she walked for the photoshoot. " You know that I'm gon' be extra," Nora captioned her pictures. Needless to say, we are loving this look. Take a look at her attire here.

Nora further accessorised her look for the day in a white clutch from the shelves of Christian Louboutin, and silver ear studs with black stone embedded details from the house of Mozaati. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses into a bun with her fringes styled on her forehead. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

