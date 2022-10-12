Nora Fatehi turns apsara in a sizzling embellished saree and blouse for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot: All pics, videos

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi, who is currently a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, arrived on the sets of the reality TV show yesterday to shoot for an episode. The star, alongside the contestants and her co-judges, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, and host, Maniesh Paul, posed for the paparazzi in a glamorous outfit. However, Nora's sizzling look in an ombré beige and pink-hued saree and stylish blouse stole the spotlight at the occasion. The pre-pleated six yards turned Nora into an apsara, and you won't be able to take your eyes off her jaw-dropping ensemble. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's sets.

Nora Fatehi turns apsara in an embellished saree and deep-neck blouse

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Nora Fatehi arriving for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot. The Dilbar Girl posed for the cameras while smiling brightly and displaying her apsara-like avatar in the embellished saree and deep-neck blouse set. Many paparazzi and fan accounts shared Nora's clicks on social media, and soon, netizens rushed to the comments section to shower compliments on her. Additionally, Nora's six yards and blouse set are a perfect pick for the festive or wedding season. You can wear it to attend a Diwali party with your friends or make heads turn at a wedding cocktail event. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi is an absolute goddess in thigh-slit gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10)

Nora Fatehi's ombré blush pink and beige saree comes in a pre-pleated silhouette hugging the star's enviable curves aesthetically. It features a floor-sweeping train on the back, embellished silver sequins, beaded work, a see-through embroidered pallu, and an A-line fitting.

Nora wore the six yards with a matching beige-hued blouse featuring full-length sleeves, heavy embellishments, beaded tassels on the midriff-baring cropped hemline and cuffs, and a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage.

Lastly, Nora accessorised her apsara avatar in the embellished saree and blouse with dainty crystal earrings, a matching choker necklace, rings, high heels, and a quirky clutch. Side-parted open wavy tresses, mauve pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, and beaming highlighter completed Nora's glam picks.