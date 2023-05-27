Nora Fatehi knows how to blend formal and casual fashion perfectly. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sense of sartorial fashion. The actor keeps slaring snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her formal looks in power suits, to decking up in sequined gowns, Nora can do it all. The actor keeps topping the fashion game with pictures from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Nora's sequined ensembles are our absolute favourite. From bold gowns to co-ord sets, Nora keeps giving us major fashion inspo.

Nora Fatehi's white co-ord set is the perfect blend of casual and formal wear(Instagram/@norafatehi)

Nora, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself posing in front of the camera like a diva. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Balmain and picked a perfect ensemble for going to office, and also for dropping by a weekend party. The actor decked up in a white co-ord set featuring a cropped top with a plunging neckline, full sleeves and golden buttons lining the torso. She further teamed it with a pencil skirt featuring similar golden buttons. The ensemble hugged her shape and showcased her hourglass figure perfectly. "Its keeping my foot on their necks season.. stay blessed,” Nora captioned her pictures. Take a look.

In no time, Nora's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, rapper Badshah commented, "No cap." Nora further accessorised her look for the day in matching white stilettos and black and golden ear studs. Styled by fashion stylist Gehna Dholakia, Nora wore her tresses slicked into a ponytail with fringes styled on her forehead. The actor, assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, back kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

