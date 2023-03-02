Nourish your skin with tomatoes: Tips and tricks to include them in your skincare routine

When it comes to skincare, natural ingredients are some of the best ways to treat your skin. Tomato is a superfood that is loaded with nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamin C, which are not only great for your skin but for your skin as well. This powerhouse of nutrients can aid in getting rid of tanning, pigmentation, blemishes, acne, and many more such skin concerns. It hydrates the skin and boosts collagen production, which is responsible for keeping our skin supple, soft, healthy, and bright. So, if you wish to have radiant skin and always have that healthy glow on your face, you must include tomato in your skincare routine. (Also read: Facial oils: Tips for incorporating them into your daily skincare routine )

Arthi Raguram, Skin and Hair Expert and Founder of Deyga Organics, shared with HT Lifestyle, some effective tips and tricks to include tomatoes in your skincare routine.

1. Tomato slices to brighten up your skin

Tomato is a natural bleaching agent that helps to brighten up the skin and also aids in getting rid of tanning and pigmentation. You can cut down two slices of tomato and rub them in a circular motion on your skin for 10-15 minutes. Keep it for another 5 minutes and wash it off with cold water. It can be done as a part of your nighttime skincare routine.

2. Tomato pulp mask

For oily skin people, using a tomato pulp mask is an excellent way to reduce oiliness. It also helps in preventing acne and clogged pores. Besides, the acidic nature of tomato aids in the deep cleansing of the pores and keep the skin free from dirt and pollution. Use one tomato pulp paste with one teaspoon of aloe vera gel as a mask and keep it for 20 minutes. This mask can be used once or twice a week. If you are using it during the day, make sure to follow it up with sunscreen.

3. Exfoliate with tomato

Exfoliation is an integral part of our skincare routine, and tomatoes can be a great addition to your exfoliating or scrubbing agent. Tomatoes are full of enzymes that work as great exfoliators and help remove dead skin cells without being harsh on the skin. Cut a slice of tomato and sprinkle some sugar on it and rub that slice gently over the face. You can also use oats and tomato pulp as mild exfoliators for the skin.

4. Instant moisturizer

If you feel to give your skin an instant boost of hydration and want to look fresh and bright, tomatoes are excellent for that. Squeeze one tomato pulp and mix two vitamin E capsules with it. Apply this mixture and leave it on your skin for 25-30 minutes. Rinse off with cold water, and your skin will be refreshed and nourished. You can also add one teaspoon of cold raw milk if you have dry skin.

Tomatoes are certainly extremely beneficial for the skin. From mixing it in as a face mask to an exfoliator, tomatoes can be included in your skincare routine quite easily.

