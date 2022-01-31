Nushrratt Bharuccha nails bold look in nude top, slit skirt and sheer cape

Always the one to grab the spotlight with her steamy looks that are perfect to brighten up gloomy days, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarted Monday by flooding the Internet with her smoking hot pictures with bold look in a nude top, slit skirt and sheer cape. Throwing back to her two-week old photoshoot, Nushrratt's drop-dead gorgeous look in a nude top with daring slit skirt and sheer cape is enough to brush aside Monday blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Nushrratt shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a sizzling crop top that came in nude colour and flaunted her killer waistline.

It was layered with a see-through cape in contrasting white colour. It sported hand beaded geometric design with crystal and stone detailing on a tulle base and ended in hand beaded fringe trim along the hem.

The crop top and cape were teamed with a ravishing white pleated maxi skirt that came with a daring bold thigh-slit to add to the hotness quotient. A bling silver band lined the skirt at the waist to enhance its rich look.

Completing her attire with a pair of glittery silver heels, Nushrratt left her luscious straight tresses open down her back and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Jet Gems. Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick, Nushrratt amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Nushrratt set the Internet on fire. She was styled by fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Nidhi Jeswani.

The ensemble is credited to modern luxe fashion house, Cherie D, that boasts of couture embroidery and beaded couture which radiates elegance with a hint of glitz and glamour.